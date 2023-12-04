The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Photo of the Day, December 4: Yallah Club meeting
Consuming in a digital world: The battlefield of online shopping
Ice hockey falls to B-CC 6–3 in the Battle of Bethesda
Photo of Yesterday, 11/30: PTSA screening of Race to Be Human
Award-winning authors Charles Waters and Traci Sorell visit Politics & Prose
News in the Digital Age: Navigating the polarized spectrum of social issues

News in the Digital Age: Navigating the polarized spectrum of social issues

December 1, 2023

Photo of the Day, December 4: Yallah Club meeting

By Zach Jaffe
December 4, 2023
Participants+talked+about+their+favorite+Middle+Eastern+traditions+and+their+personal+experiences+as+Arab+or+Jewish+students+while+enjoying+baklava%2C+a+Middle+Eastern+pastry.+
Zach Jaffe
Participants talked about their favorite Middle Eastern traditions and their personal experiences as Arab or Jewish students while enjoying baklava, a Middle Eastern pastry.

On Dec. 4, the Yallah Club hosted its second meeting during lunch to bring Arab and Jewish students together and share their cultures. Participants talked about their favorite Middle Eastern traditions and their personal experiences as Arab or Jewish students while enjoying baklava, a Middle Eastern pastry. 

Juniors Naomi Bortnick and Allison Khani founded the club under the phrase “yallah” due to its shared Arabic and Hebrew translation to “let’s go,” they said. 

“We want to create a sense of unity between Arab students and Jewish students at Whitman,” Khani said. “Here, we will be sharing our foods, music, customs and cultures with each other.” 

The club plans to meet twice a month on Mondays during lunch. The meetings will include presentations where participants can share their experiences as Jewish or Arab students. Bortnick and Khani plan for club members to enjoy many Middle Eastern foods and partake in group discussions, music and dance in the future. The next club meeting two weeks from now will be a language day where members can learn about Arabic and Hebrew letters, words and phrases. 

Story continues below advertisement

With the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East and the resulting acts of hate across the nation, Bortnick and Khani want the Yallah club to serve as a safe space for Whitman students. 

“We want to stay completely away from politics, or at least for our first few meetings,” Bortnick said.

Club sponsor and English teacher Matthew Bruneel believes that it is more important to build a strong community in times of turmoil than to focus on politics.

“In light of intense conflicts in the Middle East, I find it crucial to recognize everyone’s common humanity,” Bruneel said. “I also hope that eventually, groups outside of Arab and Jewish students will feel excited to explore more in our club.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Feature
Today, consumers cannot trust that deals and discounts are saving them money — blurring the lines between tricks and genuine sales. 
Consuming in a digital world: The battlefield of online shopping
The event took place from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the commons, and was open to all staff, students and families.
Photo of Yesterday, 11/30: PTSA screening of Race to Be Human
In his foundational literary dyad, “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey,” Homer describes an eccentric series of events, ultimately changing the landscape of future literature forever. But today, students are rarely able to read his original Ancient Greek correspondence and instead study versions translated and interpreted by linguistic experts, most of whom are men.
Lost in translation: The first female English translation of Homer’s epics makes waves
The experiences of gender-nonconforming students at Whitman shed light on the process of discovery, acceptance and coming out, as well as the struggles accompanying this transition.
Teens in transition: Navigating life in the wrong body
The play centers around the complicated workings of a group’s relationship dynamics at the turn of the 20th century.
Whitman Drama kicks off “season of scandal” with farce “A Flea in Her Ear”
“They have an important voice”: National Museum of Women in the Arts reopens after a two-year renovation
More in Photo of the Day
Students and faculty gathered in the small gym from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to donate blood for those in need of a transfusion.
Photo of Yesterday, Nov. 14th: SGA blood drive
Photo of the Day, September 14: Fall Sports Kickoff
Photo of the Day, September 14: Fall Sports Kickoff
Maya Kawamoto
Photo story: Seniors attend 2023 prom
The American Sign Language (ASL) club, ASL students and ASL teacher Cathy Horowitz set up poster boards in the commons to educate students about Deaf history and culture, and ASL.
Photo of the Day, April 28: National Deaf History Month Celebration
MSA members — (from left to right) Elif Ozel, Iman Hasnani, Renia Ahmed, Cate Cirivello, Naz Bolukbasi — pass out Islamic treats in the bus loop during lunch.
Photo of the Day, April 26: Muslim Student Alliance club hosts Eid Lunch Celebration in bus loop
Students visit a station at the Japanese culture lunch.
Photo of the Day, April 25: Japanese Culture Lunch
More in Spotlight
Told through several perspectives, “Mascot” is aimed at middle-grade readers, introducing them to the complexity of tradition and discrimination through accessible literature. 
Award-winning authors Charles Waters and Traci Sorell visit Politics & Prose
Given the freedom to learn about and state opinions on current events, social media users should be mindful of how the content they create influences others and how the media they consume influences themselves.
News in the Digital Age: Navigating the polarized spectrum of social issues
With ample competition, is Chip City Cookies a welcome addition to the existing market, or does it fall short? To answer this question, The B&W visited the new location and tried each of this week’s offerings.
Chip City Cookies: The newest sweet bite on the block
In the days following Wards announcement, some students with personal computers have struggled to access consistent Wi-Fi, and others’ phones have been unable to reliably connect.
Network changes cause problems with Wi-Fi connection
What’s most important to know about “The Eras Tour” is that it’s not just a movie; it’s Taylor Swift, the pop star, the experience and the must-see event all rolled into one.
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is the bare minimum (and that’s okay)
Instead of waiting until after the season to come to conclusions and punish the correct people involved, Petitti issued a drastic punishment with seemingly very little evidence.
The Big Ten made a serious mistake in punishing University of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Read this story in The Source App...

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *