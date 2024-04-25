Boys lacrosse crushes Springbrook 18–2

The boys’ lacrosse team (8–1) demolished the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–8) on the road Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to five.

The Vikes again came out aggressive early in the game and jumped out to a huge lead in the first quarter. They continued to dominate in the second quarter as they shut out their opponent in the first half for the third straight game.

In the second half, the Vikes continued to control the game on both sides as junior Drew Delano scored multiple goals for the second consecutive game. The Vikes also dominated on defense as they again held their opponent to under three goals.

The Vikes look to continue their success on senior day when they take on the Sherwood Warriors (8–1) on Saturday at noon.