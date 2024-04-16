The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Fashion isn’t just clothes: It’s a canvas
Whitman administrators announce new quarter 4 testing schedule
The power of interior design in schools
Whitman hosts first LASJ Social Justice Fair on April 13
Baseball narrowly defeats Churchill 10–9
Track impresses at Northern Virginia Invitationals

Track impresses at Northern Virginia Invitationals

April 14, 2024

Fashion isn’t just clothes: It’s a canvas

By Katelyn Leonard
April 16, 2024
Clothing+choice+is+a+powerful+means+of+communication+that+reflects+the+wearer%E2%80%99s+personality%2C+mood+and+intentions.+In+a+society+where+first+impressions+matter%2C+fashion+is+the+first+look+into+one%E2%80%99s+identity.
Clothing choice is a powerful means of communication that reflects the wearer’s personality, mood and intentions. In a society where first impressions matter, fashion is the first look into one’s identity.

A young woman glares in frustration at the mountain of clothes tossed haphazardly onto her bed. After 30 minutes, she still cannot find the perfect outfit for her interview — something reputable and professional but expressive. She ends up in a black tailored suit, paired with her favorite comfortable deep red shoes and family heirloom jewelry that brings her comfort. She takes a final look in the mirror, automatically standing taller, and walks out the door. 

With constantly changing trends, commercialization and the rapidly growing fast fashion industry, many don’t see fashion as a serious form of art and expression. Some argue that clothing is just an everyday functional need instead of a creative outlet for artistry. Even though the rapidly adapting industry has taken a more capitalistic approach, it always is an art form. Just because an item of clothing holds a functional purpose doesn’t invalidate its potential to serve as a creative and symbolic medium. Fashion is multifaceted and should reflect the perspective and interests of those designing and wearing the pieces.

Fashion is a form of self-expression; the mannequin or human body is a blank canvas for people to convey what they want the world to see. Clothing choice is a powerful means of communication that reflects the wearer’s personality, mood and intentions. In a society where first impressions matter, fashion is the first look into one’s identity.

Style can speak volumes about an individual, as it expresses personal interests, political ideologies and cultural values. People naturally gravitate towards those with a similar style, just as they are attracted to others with similar beliefs and personalities.

Story continues below advertisement

“As I search for a college roommate, I tend to gravitate towards people who have similar styles to me,” senior Elizabeth Kreindler said. “I assume that if we have similar styles we probably have similar interests.”

Fashion subcultures — genres of styles that enable individuals to express their identity, challenge societal norms and create communities centered around shared interests — are the most popular form of fashion connectivity. 

Curating outfits that represent one’s style boosts confidence and comfort, while wearing clothing that doesn’t align with one’s preferences can cause feelings of insecurity. Fashion allows people to project or amplify certain personal traits that are signature to the individual, enhancing self-worth. 

Juliana McDonald, a Whitman alum and member of the Fashion and Design Society at Syracuse University, expresses her feelings surrounding her outfit choices.

“What I wear has a big effect on my mood because it shows off who I am,” McDonald said. “It shows half of my personality before someone meets me — if I’m not wearing a good outfit I feel strange and unlike myself.” 

The manipulation of fashion to evoke emotions and messages has been seen everywhere, from civilians to celebrities to politicians — a trend dating back hundreds of years. During the Middle Ages, strict laws prevented commoners from dressing above their class, highlighting the importance of clothing in signaling background and wealth. Similarly, during the French Revolution, individuals displayed their political allegiances by wearing cockades, showing their support for specific political parties or factions. 

In the fight for equal rights, women shifted away from restrictive garments like tight corsets and long skirts, opting for more practical, comfortable clothing. Aside from practicality and comfort, changes in women’s fashion displayed the rejection of typical gender roles and the push for equality.

During the Civil Rights movement, the Black Panthers — an African American revolutionary party founded in 1966 — adopted an unofficial uniform of leather jackets, a visual marker of affiliation with the movement. The jackets were often carriers of pins bearing political messages.

It isn’t just civilians who use fashion as a tool for self-expression; politicians use clothing strategically to evoke specific moods or attitudes in their audiences. During the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton pivoted from dresses to pantsuits to break from her original role as the First Lady. She wore bright colors like pink and yellow to stand out in front of other politicians and display confidence. Recently, political fashion has become more literal, like when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress with “tax the rich” written on it to the 2021 Met Gala. 

The Met Gala has become a hub for celebrities using their platforms to portray their beliefs and bring light to certain issues. That same year, Cara Delevingne wore a corset with “Peg The Patriarchy” written across the front, and US soccer star Megan Rapinoe carried a sign that read “In Gay We Trust.” The Met Gala is arguably the world’s biggest fashion event — with Vogue’s social channels garnering 114 million engagements — so celebrities take the opportunity to encourage change through their outfits. 

Beyond the Met Gala, celebrities have used many forms of media to circulate political messages, including planned paparazzi shoots, award shows and social media posts. 

From the Middle Ages to today, fashion is a multifaceted form of communication connecting individuals. Junior Sky Morgan has a strong appreciation for fashion because of its effect on the person wearing it and those around them, she said.

“Fashion is the strongest form of self-expression,” Morgan said. “When picking an outfit I think about how I can express myself and other people view that expression of myself.” 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
While interior design is often reduced to mere aesthetics, on a deeper level, it’s a powerful psychological tool MCPS can use to foster collaborative and enriching learning environments.
The power of interior design in schools
Regardless of final exams, grade-weighing policies and testing requirements in MCPS create educational environments overly focused on assessment.
MCPS grading regulations impair student performance
While there are companies genuinely committed to sustainability, many brands falsely claim their products are eco-friendly, using buzzwords like “sustainable” or “clean.”
We can’t greenwash our way into a greener future
Montgomery County community members mustn’t neglect the local library system that provides comfort and resources for those in need.
Overlooked resources: The role of libraries in a digital world
My goal for the week was to connect with as many people as possible: no one was too big or small to converse with.
My experience as a high school sports writer at the Senior Bowl
“Minecraft” has become synonymous with childhood in the last decade, and for kids like me, it was both the ultimate creative outlet and the foundation of my earliest friendships. 
Real friends in a virtual world: My experience with video games
More in Spotlight
Operating under the core principles of identity, diversity, justice and action, LASJ aims to foster student leadership and advocacy.
Whitman hosts first LASJ Social Justice Fair on April 13
The Save Ukraine team and the five teenagers they rescued from Russia speak at the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance in Washington, D.C..
“Russia not only destroys our houses, but also our families”: A Q&A with Ukraine’s abducted children
As the campaign enters its final stretch, The Black & White sat down with Ross and Suvarna to learn about their distinct leadership styles and respective visions for MCPS in the upcoming year.
Q&A with the 2024-25 SMOB candidates
Montgomery County Recreation has organized “Project Prom Dress” for the last three years, working to eliminate financial barriers and make prom an achievable reality for all.
Project Prom Dress: Montgomery County Recreation Center works to eliminate financial barriers at prom
The summit aimed to educate participants about the link between social media and mental health by discussing topics related to healthy relationships, social media usage, self-esteem, depression, anxiety, healthy eating and body image.
Northwood hosts second annual MCPS Girls summit
Maryland Congressional candidate Ashwani Jain with former President Barack Obama.
Q&A with Congressional candidate Ashwani Jain
About the Contributor
Katelyn Leonard, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? To express my opinions, research, and write about topics I am interested in. What is your favorite song of all time? Sound and Vision by David Bowie

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *