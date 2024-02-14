Photo of the Day, 2/13: Classical Hearts Valentine’s Day Concert

On Feb. 13, Whitman’s Classical Hearts club hosted a Valentine’s Day concert to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. A variety of local student musicians performed love-themed songs in the auditorium from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m..

The concert consisted of various musical groups including sections of Whitman’s instrumental classes, Whitman students’ bands and some students from other local schools. Whitman’s three acapella groups: Solid & Sound, Pitch Please and NOTA performed “Thinkin Bout You,” “golden hour” and “Love On Top.” The concert also included the jazz ensemble, featuring senior Maddie Belanoff, who performed “Orange Colored Sky.” Senior Harrison Walley, a member of the jazz ensemble, enjoyed playing with his classmates and supporting an important cause.

The event aimed to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and all ticket sales and donations went directly to the foundation. The Foundation focuses on researching for a cure for the disease and supporting people with Cystic Fibrosis.

Junior Vivian Ooi, co-president of Classical Hearts reached out to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to set up the concert.

“I felt really motivated by the passion for music I saw,” Ooi said. “This is something that we could do to take our passion to the next level and to fundraise money for a good cause.”

Apart from this past concert, Classical Hearts plays at retirement homes and hospitals to spread joy through music. Ooi and co-president Marlo Minshew and Sophie Pang, founded the club in the fall of 2023. Ooi hopes that the audience enjoys celebrating Valentine’s Day and learning about the power of music

“I hope they have a great time because it’s all love-themed songs to celebrate Valentine’s Day,” Ooi said. “But I also hope that they can see how powerful music can be. When it’s used towards a good cause, great things can come out of it.”