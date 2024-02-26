The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Swim and dive team’s pool to close for two-year renovation on June 28
Photo of Yesterday, 2/25: Whitman Robotics mock competition
Indoor track dazzles at 4A State Championships
Ice hockey suffers a heartbreaking 4–3 overtime loss to Leonardtown in second round of state playoffs
Girls basketball ends the regular season on a high note, defeating Damascus 50–44
LIVE: Ice hockey takes on Leonardtown in first round of state championship

February 20, 2024

By Celia Noya

By Celia Noya
February 26, 2024
The mock competition allowed the team to test their newly designed robot, participate in an unofficial inspection with FIRST Chesapeake robot inspectors and practice driving the robot.
Celia Noya
The mock competition allowed the team to test their newly designed robot, participate in an unofficial inspection with FIRST Chesapeake robot inspectors and practice driving the robot.

On Feb. 25, members of the Whitman Robotics Team attended a tournament in Glenelg, Maryland. The mock competition allowed the team to test their newly designed robot, participate in an unofficial inspection with robot inspectors and practice driving the robot. 

At Whitman, the robotics team is split into three main building sub-teams: mechanical, electrical and programming. The leads from each sub-team, in addition to the driving team, attended the competition.

The team mostly worked in the Pit, a space designated to store tools and fix the robot. The mechanical and electrical aspects of the robot are mostly finished, however, the programming sub-team needs time to refine and test before real competitions, said senior Alex Akpinar, a lead on the mechanical team. 

“More or less it works just like an actual event but without all the stress of everything we’ve done for the past six weeks depending on this moment,” Akpinar said. “It’s a good opportunity to test our systems, work out the kinks and test stuff on a practice field with other teams.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 6, 2024, FIRST Robotics Competition released the guidelines for this year’s tournament. After the release, teams began brainstorming and building their robots. This year, the competition involves having the robot throw and drop frisbees, called Notes, into different areas in the arena, called Speakers and Amps. Additionally, before the drive team can control the robot, there is a 15-second period where the robot’s movement is pre-programmed. Near the end of the round, robots attempt to hang from a chain, which scores the team extra points. 

Akpinar enjoys learning from other students in a collaborative environment, as they work together to reach a common goal, he said. 

“No one person knows how to build the entire robot on their own. We all know a little bit and maybe, but it all comes together,” Akpinar said. “It’s really cool because we’re just a bunch of high schoolers that built a robot.”
Mundane and uninspiring teaching methods like simple PowerPoints and videos are the bane of effective consent and sex education, leading to a disheartening lack of attention from students.
Redefining consent: A call for comprehensive education in high schools
The dive team amassed a whopping 127 points going into a weekend of swimming, placing them first out of 38 teams overall.
Swim and Dive competes at Metros: Dive impresses with top placements
The event, which was co-sponsored by MCPS and the Montgomery County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, allowed students in grades 8–12 to meet representatives from more than 50 HBCUs.
MCPS 8th-12th graders attend 16th annual HBCU College Fair
The report, which MCPS officials released to the public nine months after its completion, concluded that virtual instruction in the Academy may result in worse academic outcomes than in-person learning, particularly for younger students.
Recently released report raises questions about effectiveness of MCPS virtual academy
Where most films would solely focus on the race itself, “Ferrari” uses the race as a vehicle to explore and heighten elements that are usually left underdeveloped in more standard sports biopics.
Ferrari: A fast and assured win, though not a ferocious one
The entire restaurant brims with modern and traditional Spanish culture, providing a taste of home for some and a journey of flavor for others.
Spanish Diner: A taste of Spain in Bethesda
About the Contributor
Celia Noya, Feature Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I started writing for my schools newspaper in Elementary School and instantly loved it. I joined the Black and White to continue writing, to connect with my community, and to listen to people's stories and experiences. What is your favorite song? How Far I'll Go from Moana  

