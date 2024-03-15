Photo of the Day, March 14: Celebrating Pi Day

On March 14, Whitman’s Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a charity event in the commons where students threw pies in their peers’ faces to celebrate Pi Day. The proceeds of the event went to Children’s National Hospital as part of Whitman’s charity month.

The program ensures that families with children in the hospital can reside nearby, alleviating the burden of long-distance travel and hospital stays.

Junior Michaela Colonna enjoyed partaking in the event.

“I heard it was for charity, and I think it’s a really fun thing to do because you can pie your friends and teachers, which is something that you cannot do every day,” Colonna said.

After paying to participate, students eagerly lined up for their chance to “pie” faculty members and student leaders who volunteered to take a whipped cream pie to the face. Additionally, the SGA sold a variety of pies for students and staff to eat.

In preparation for the Pi Day celebration, SGA members purchased the whipped cream and pies, set up the tables and ask people to volunteer to be pied.

SGA member Zalina Bell, a junior, explained why the SGA chose to raise money for the Children’s National Housing Program.

“This charity is really important to us as we had some personal connections through Whitman,” Bell said. “Ultimately, the SGA voted and decided it was the best charity to choose.”

The SGA is continuing charity month over the next couple of weeks, with the Icebreaker 5k on March 17, Whitman idol on March 19 and a Ledo’s dine-out on March 20.