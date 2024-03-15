The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Photo of the Day, March 14: Celebrating Pi Day
Boys basketball stuns Richard Montgomery with miracle buzzer-beater to secure a 67–66 victory; advances to state championship
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Richard Montgomery in state semi-finals
Former boys lacrosse assistant coach Andrew Roswell takes over as new head coach
Commanders revamp in the off-season: Prime draft position, coaching changes and free agency moves
What passing the Freedom to Read Act would mean for Maryland libraries

What passing the Freedom to Read Act would mean for Maryland libraries

March 12, 2024

Photo of the Day, March 14: Celebrating Pi Day

By Ella Werkman
March 15, 2024
After+paying+to+participate%2C+students+eagerly+lined+up+for+their+chance+to+%E2%80%9Cpie%E2%80%9D+faculty+members+and+student+leaders+who+volunteered+to+take+a+whipped+cream+pie+to+the+face.+
Ella Werkman
After paying to participate, students eagerly lined up for their chance to “pie” faculty members and student leaders who volunteered to take a whipped cream pie to the face.

On March 14, Whitman’s Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a charity event in the commons where students threw pies in their peers’ faces to celebrate Pi Day. The proceeds of the event went to Children’s National Hospital as part of Whitman’s charity month. 

The program ensures that families with children in the hospital can reside nearby, alleviating the burden of long-distance travel and hospital stays.

Junior Michaela Colonna enjoyed partaking in the event. 

“I heard it was for charity, and I think it’s a really fun thing to do because you can pie your friends and teachers, which is something that you cannot do every day,” Colonna said.

Story continues below advertisement

After paying to participate, students eagerly lined up for their chance to “pie” faculty members and student leaders who volunteered to take a whipped cream pie to the face. Additionally, the SGA sold a variety of pies for students and staff to eat. 

In preparation for the Pi Day celebration, SGA members purchased the whipped cream and pies, set up the tables and ask people to volunteer to be pied. 

SGA member Zalina Bell, a junior, explained why the SGA chose to raise money for the Children’s National Housing Program.  

“This charity is really important to us as we had some personal connections through Whitman,” Bell said. “Ultimately, the SGA voted and decided it was the best charity to choose.”

The SGA is continuing charity month over the next couple of weeks, with the Icebreaker 5k on March 17, Whitman idol on March 19 and a Ledo’s dine-out on March 20.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Feature
As part of the larger volunteer program at the Children’s Inn, the Teen Ambassador Program strives to support the Inn through volunteering, fundraising and hosting special activities.
NIH Teen Ambassador Program: Giving back to the community
The mock competition allowed the team to test their newly designed robot, participate in an unofficial inspection with FIRST Chesapeake robot inspectors and practice driving the robot.
Photo of Yesterday, 2/25: Whitman Robotics mock competition
When girls are supported and have female mentors, they succeed, and STEM activities can simply be about common passion rather than gender.
“Immediately an outsider”: The gender problem in STEM
The concert consisted of various musical groups including sections of Whitman’s instrumental classes, Whitman students’ bands and some students from other local schools.
Photo of the Day, 2/13: Classical Hearts Valentine’s Day Concert
Students gathered in the Commons to enjoy music, snacks and learn how to make onigiri and origami.
Photo of Yesterday, 2/13: Japan Day Celebration
Teens wear makeup for many reasons, whether to boost self-confidence or to conform to the expectations of peers and social media. For those who wear it regularly, makeup can become an integral part of their life, both for better and for worse.
Concealing or healing: Makeup and the mind
More in Photo of the Day
During each speaker event, they each gave a short speech explaining what their jobs were, why and how they chose to take a certain path and how Whitman students should take advantage of their resources and opportunities.
Photo of the Day, 1/12: Career Day
Participants talked about their favorite Middle Eastern traditions and their personal experiences as Arab or Jewish students while enjoying baklava, a Middle Eastern pastry.
Photo of the Day, December 4: Yallah Club meeting
The event took place from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the commons, and was open to all staff, students and families.
Photo of Yesterday, 11/30: PTSA screening of Race to Be Human
Students and faculty gathered in the small gym from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to donate blood for those in need of a transfusion.
Photo of Yesterday, Nov. 14th: SGA blood drive
Photo of the Day, September 14: Fall Sports Kickoff
Photo of the Day, September 14: Fall Sports Kickoff
Maya Kawamoto
Photo story: Seniors attend 2023 prom
More in Spotlight
Foringer led the team through multiple successful seasons during his 6-year tenure with the Vikings, including scoring the most goals per game in the county last year and sending multiple players to play at the Division 1 and Division 3 collegiate levels.
Former boys lacrosse assistant coach Andrew Roswell takes over as new head coach
Here’s The B&W’s predictions for the Commanders’ offseason moves.
Commanders revamp in the off-season: Prime draft position, coaching changes and free agency moves
State-funded libraries — including public school libraries — must follow a written policy consistent with new standards created, according to the Freedom to Read Act.
What passing the Freedom to Read Act would mean for Maryland libraries
Whitman will continue to advocate for transportation until the county finalizes the budget, Assistant Principal Gregory Miller said.
MCPS will not provide transportation to Whitman for accepted LASJ students
The teachers — Argyle Middle School teacher Hajur El-Haggan, Westland Middle School teacher Anike Robinson and Takoma Park Middle School teacher Angela Wolf — had previously been placed on administrative leave for expressing alleged antisemitism regarding the Israel-Hamas war on social media and within an internal email signature.
CAIR sues MCPS for violating teachers’ rights for Pro-Palestine speech
Quantifiable craft collides with untold scores of human emotions, and audiences see how the power of love acts as a conduit for exceptional cooking.
“The Taste of Things”: A deliciously dramatic full-course meal
About the Contributor
Ella Werkman, News Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? To grow as a writer, and learn new things that I didn't know before. What is your favorite board game? Scattergories  

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *