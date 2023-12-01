The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Photo of Yesterday, 11/30: PTSA screening of Race to Be Human
Award-winning authors Charles Waters and Traci Sorell visit Politics & Prose
News in the Digital Age: Navigating the polarized spectrum of social issues
Chip City Cookies: The newest sweet bite on the block
Network changes cause problems with Wi-Fi connection
Lost in translation: The first female English translation of Homer’s epics makes waves

Lost in translation: The first female English translation of Homer’s epics makes waves

November 29, 2023

Photo of Yesterday, 11/30: PTSA screening of Race to Be Human

By Romina Mofrad
December 1, 2023
The+event+took+place+from+7%3A00-9%3A00+p.m.+in+the+commons%2C+and+was+open+to+all+staff%2C+students+and+families.
Romina Mofrad
The event took place from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the commons, and was open to all staff, students and families.

On Nov. 30, The PTSA Stressbusters Committee hosted a screening of the documentary Race to Be Human.

The event took place from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the commons, and was open to all staff, students and families. After the screening, Amy Marshall and Bethlehem Beru — MCPS officials from the Office of Student Support and Well-Being — led a discussion about the themes of the movie. 

PTSA President Katie Blot hoped participants in the event would be able to engage in a meaningful conversation about racial discrimination at Whitman. 

“Our goal was to start a community discussion about racism, impacts of racism and what’s happening in the culture at Whitman,” Blot said. “And most importantly, how do we break down barriers so we can all be a part of figuring out how to achieve the vision that Whitman, and we all set out for ourselves, which is having an environment that everybody feels a strong sense of belonging and agency within.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Stressbusters Committee is composed of parents who work with administrators and counseling team to create special initiatives to increase student support and wellness. They are determined to hold more group discussions and spaces where people can discuss their personal experiences and learn from each other, Blot said.

Junior Aurora McAfee appreciates that the documentary taught her more about how to support members of the LGBTQ+ community. 

“After watching the documentary I think it was really important to notice my white privilege, as well as trying to be a better ally,” McAfee said. “It helped me understand what allyship really means.”
Leave a Comment

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *