Photo of Yesterday, 11/30: PTSA screening of Race to Be Human

On Nov. 30, The PTSA Stressbusters Committee hosted a screening of the documentary Race to Be Human.

The event took place from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the commons, and was open to all staff, students and families. After the screening, Amy Marshall and Bethlehem Beru — MCPS officials from the Office of Student Support and Well-Being — led a discussion about the themes of the movie.

PTSA President Katie Blot hoped participants in the event would be able to engage in a meaningful conversation about racial discrimination at Whitman.

“Our goal was to start a community discussion about racism, impacts of racism and what’s happening in the culture at Whitman,” Blot said. “And most importantly, how do we break down barriers so we can all be a part of figuring out how to achieve the vision that Whitman, and we all set out for ourselves, which is having an environment that everybody feels a strong sense of belonging and agency within.”

The Stressbusters Committee is composed of parents who work with administrators and counseling team to create special initiatives to increase student support and wellness. They are determined to hold more group discussions and spaces where people can discuss their personal experiences and learn from each other, Blot said.

Junior Aurora McAfee appreciates that the documentary taught her more about how to support members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“After watching the documentary I think it was really important to notice my white privilege, as well as trying to be a better ally,” McAfee said. “It helped me understand what allyship really means.”





