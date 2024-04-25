The Black and White’s Washington Commanders mock draft

After hiring General Manager Adam Peters, the Washington Commanders boosted their roster by signing a league-best 26 players in free agency, putting them in a great position leading up to the draft and next season. Here is The Black & White’s full seven-round mock draft for the Commanders.

First round, No. 2: Jayden Daniels (QB, Louisiana State University)

The biggest question for the Commanders is which QB they will select with the advantageous second pick of the first round. The team should select former LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Daniels had an incredible 2023 season with the Tigers throwing for 40 touchdowns (TDs) and just four interceptions. Daniels was one of the most electrifying QBs in college football last fall, displaying his dual-threat skill set by rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 TDs. Daniels has five years of starting collegiate experience, starting at Arizona State University and later transferring to Louisiana State University (LSU) after three seasons. During his time at LSU, Daniels was fortunate to throw to top draft prospects Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Although Daniels could thrive in the NFL there are questions about his small frame and his lack of experience in an NFL-style offense.

Second round, No. 36: Jordan Morgan (OT, University of Arizona)

The Commanders are in dire need of a franchise tackle after cutting left tackle Charles Leno this offseason. The team should take University of Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan. Morgan has elite athleticism running a 5.04-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine putting him in the 98th percentile of offensive linemen. However, there are questions regarding his prior injuries as he suffered a torn ACL in 2022. With that being said, the Commanders shouldn’t pass up on a potential franchise left tackle at the 36th pick given Morgan’s talent and athleticism

Second round, No. 40: Ja’Tavion Sanders (TE, University of Texas)

Being the consensus second-ranked tight end in the draft, Ja’Tavion Sanders would make an instant impact on the Commanders offense next season. The former wide receiver was named to the first-team All-Big 12 in 2023 with nearly 700 yards on a stacked Texas offense. Sanders has elite speed and explosiveness with impressive catching skills. He is on the smaller side compared to other tight ends as he is listed at 6’4, 240 pounds. Sanders and recent free agent acquisition Zach Ertz would make a good duo at the position to boost the offense.

Third round, No. 67: Jermaine Burton (WR, University of Alabama)

After the departure of wide receiver Curtis Samuel, the Commanders need a third receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Jermaine Burton would be a great addition to the offense and wide receiver room. In 2022, Burton transferred from the University of Georgia to the University of Alabama and had a great 2023 season recording just under 800 receiving yards with eight touchdowns. The former SEC receiver could contribute to the Commanders as a deep threat against other teams next season.

Third round, No. 78: Roger Rosengarten (OT, University of Washington)

With the Commanders still needing to address the right side of the offensive line, Roger Rosengarten could help fill that spot. Rosengarten was a big part of the success of the University of Washington offense which played in the 2023 National Championship. The tackle is a multi-sport athlete with great athleticism at the tackle position. Rosengarten ran the fastest 40-yard dash of all offensive linemen at the NFL Combine, running it in 4.92 seconds. He was also part of the Washington offensive line that won the 2023 Joe Moore Award — an award given to the best offensive line in the country. Rosengarten may not start immediately, but he fills a much-needed spot at the right tackle position.

Third round, No. 100: Cam Hart (CB, University of Notre Dame)

After the departure of cornerback Kendall Fuller, the Commanders lack depth at the cornerback position. With Dan Quinn’s success at drafting and developing corners, Cam Hart has the potential to become a great player. Hart has an elite build at 6’3, and 200 pounds while running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Hart highlighted a productive Notre Dame defense that was 10th in points allowed and looks to follow in the footsteps of former Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton. With the potential Hart shows, the Commanders should be thrilled if he is available at pick no. 100.

Fifth round, No. 139: Javonte Jean-Baptiste (EDGE, University of Notre Dame)

The Commanders can pair Hart with another player on the Notre Dame defense by drafting Javontae Jean-Baptiste. Peters and the front office made it clear they wanted to revamp the defensive line making it a priority by signing players Dorance Armstrong, Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler Jr. The Commanders most likely want younger players, and Jean-Baptiste is very explosive off the edge with a high motor that Dan Quinn may love to have.

Fifth round, No. 152: Trevin Wallace (LB, University of Kentucky)

Commander fans might not like another Kentucky linebacker after drafting Jamin Davis in the first round in 2021, but Trevin Wallace would be a great pickup in the 5th round for the Commanders. The linebacker would make an impact right away on special teams in his rookie season. Wallace has good size, is decent in zone coverage, and has the potential to develop into a decent player for the Commanders.

Seventh round, No. 222: Ainias Smith (WR, Texas A&M University)

Ainias Smith was one of the most explosive and electric players in college football last season with just under 816 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns with one being a punt return. Smith was selected in the All-SEC first team as a returner and if the Commanders were to select Smith, he would have the chance to be the returner for the Commanders right away. He also provides some potential in the slot and as a gadget player for the Commanders. Smith is limited to playing in the slot being listed at 5’9, but he could be an excellent tool for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense and the special teams.