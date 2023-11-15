Photo of Yesterday, Nov. 14th: SGA blood drive

On Nov. 14, the SGA partnered with INOVA Blood Donor Services to host a blood drive open to the Whitman community. Students and faculty gathered in the small gym from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to donate blood for those in need of a transfusion.

INOVA’s objective is to “provide a safe, pure, potent and adequate blood supply for patients,” according to their website. Members of the nonprofit came to Whitman to support the needs of patients in the area by collecting blood. One blood donation can save up to three lives, which motivated senior Tim Lindstrom to donate.

“It’s a very easy thing I can do to help people,” Lindstrom said.

Students were monitored for a few minutes after their donation and were then sent back to class to continue working. Junior Payton Donelly believes the convenience of the donation process gave community members the perfect opportunity to help others.

“I know a lot of people need blood,” she said. “It’s here, it’s easy, so [I] might as well.”