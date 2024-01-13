Photo of the Day, 1/12: Career Day

On Thursday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 12, the SGA held its second annual Career Day in the Commons. During this event, students gathered to hear several members of the Whitman community speak about their careers and how they achieved success.

The ten speakers were from a variety of fields, ranging from business owners to EMTs. During the event, they each gave a short speech explaining what their jobs were, why and how they chose to take a certain path and how Whitman students should take advantage of their resources and opportunities.

Senior multimedia producer David Ladd spoke first about what led him to his job at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. He started his dream at Whitman, taking a role as a cameraman in Whitman Shorts and eventually running it senior year. Ladd recommended to students that they take advantage of the opportunities given at Whitman because they can help set up a career path.

“Being able to work on Whitman Shorts really started my career path because I got hands-on experience shooting, writing scripts, editing,” Ladd said. “It gave me the opportunity to be creative.”

Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad paramedic Iana Sahadzic and Sgt. Jacob Sorensen, a firefighter and EMT, also grew up in Bethesda, where they attended Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Walter Johnson High Schools. In highschool, they both volunteered at the fire squad. During their presentations, they discussed the different opportunities in their career and how they are glad that they found a job that helps them give back to the community. They also recommended the Junior Member program to those interested in healthcare or emergency services.

“It will give you a sense of what we do, teach you about what equipment we use and what the emergencies look like,” Sahadzik said.

Juniors Marlo Minshew attended career day during 5th period and said she enjoyed listening to the speakers talk about what led them to pursue their careers.

“Now I’m more interested in becoming a firefighter,” Minshew said.

Parent presenters also gave students encouragement to help them find their passions. Vice President Micheal Lewis, who works in the Entertainment Software Association, provided insight in intellectual property protection and security. He emphasized the importance of finding one’s passion and building on it.

“Each stop along your career path will help you,” Lewis said.

After hearing the presentations, junior Meera Krishnan was surprised with the variety of careers and resources offered in the community, she said.

“I’m really excited because there are so many opportunities and options and so many people in the community that can help me get to where I want to be,” Krishnan said. “There are so many resources.”