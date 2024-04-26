Tennis+demolishes+BCC+in+Battle+of+Bethesda

The boys’ (7–2) and girls’ (9–0) tennis teams both dominated the BCC Barons (4–4) with a score of 6–1 and 7–0 respectively.

The boys started strong, capturing the first four singles matches and winning the game. Freshman William Senger captured a tough win against his opponent, and senior Ashu Machida won his match in a third-set tiebreak. Doubles was much of the same with the Vikes dominating the Barons, they only lost one match by one point.

The girls’ match was much of the same with the Vikings winning every match with a comfortable lead. The entire team had dominant performances which showed their chemistry and teamwork.

The Vikes will play the Blake Bengals boys’ (2–8) and girls’ (4–5) tennis teams today, at 3:30 p.m. The boys will be away at Blake while the girls will play at home.