Whitman hosts first International Night since COVID-19 pandemic

On April 17, the World Language Cafe hosted an International Night in the commons. The event showcased the cultures of over 30 countries including Brazil, India and France through live performances, food, poster boards, art and traditional attire. The event’s purpose was to allow students and their families to experience and learn about the different cultures represented at Whitman, said President of the World Language Cafe, junior Maya Cohen.

Cohen and sophomore Helena Bedran Naumann, a lead organizer of the Brazilian Club, decided to organize International Night together following the event’s suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic due to health concerns.

In the last few years, the World Language Cafe has hosted several events—such as the Lunar Lantern Festival—to celebrate diversity and bring awareness to different cultures.

“We’ve been helping different clubs and also hosting our own celebrations for different cultures, events and countries,” Cohen said. “This is kind of the culmination of all that—an International Night where you can celebrate all of them at once.”

Event organizers needed approval from administration, clubs and parents, which Cohen said made organizing the event difficult.

“We’re hoping this becomes a tradition,” said Cohen. “It’ll get bigger every year.”

World Language Resource Teacher Rebecca Zatz, the sponsor of the World Language Cafe, was excited that the variety of cultures could educate the community.

“It’s been student-led, and it’s really exciting to see that,” Zatz said. “I’m hoping this event will give everyone a sense of belonging within our community.”

Junior Anisa Sanders, the Co-President of the Spanish Club, hopes the event allows the Whitman community to learn and understand more about different cultures.

Tickets cost $5 per person and all proceeds from the event went to two charities: The Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage and junior Emily Dietz’s non-profit organization, Stitches from the Heart.

Junior Aanchal Puri helped lead the India table and enjoyed showcasing her culture and exploring others.

“I think a lot of new knowledge is going to be spread,” Puri said. “It’s just going to be such an enlightening moment for everyone to explore all these different cultures here.”