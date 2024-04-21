The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Whitman hosts first International Night since COVID-19 pandemic
Boys lacrosse annihilates Blake 18–1
Girls lacrosse demolishes Blake 17–2
Baseball mercy rules Blair 15–5
LIVE: Boys volleyball takes on Walter Johnson
Track and field competes against Walter Johnson and Winston Churchill

Track and field competes against Walter Johnson and Winston Churchill

April 18, 2024

Whitman hosts first International Night since COVID-19 pandemic

By Emme Rich
April 21, 2024
The+event+showcased+the+cultures+of+over+30+countries+including+Brazil%2C+India+and+France+through+live+performances%2C+food%2C+poster+boards%2C+art+and+traditional+attire.
Emme Rich
The event showcased the cultures of over 30 countries including Brazil, India and France through live performances, food, poster boards, art and traditional attire.

On April 17, the World Language Cafe hosted an International Night in the commons. The event showcased the cultures of over 30 countries including Brazil, India and France through live performances, food, poster boards, art and traditional attire. The event’s purpose was to allow students and their families to experience and learn about the different cultures represented at Whitman, said President of the World Language Cafe, junior Maya Cohen. 

Cohen and sophomore Helena Bedran Naumann, a lead organizer of the Brazilian Club, decided to organize International Night together following the event’s suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic due to health concerns.

In the last few years, the World Language Cafe has hosted several events—such as the Lunar Lantern Festival—to celebrate diversity and bring awareness to different cultures. 

“We’ve been helping different clubs and also hosting our own celebrations for different cultures, events and countries,” Cohen said. “This is kind of the culmination of all that—an International Night where you can celebrate all of them at once.”

Story continues below advertisement

Event organizers needed approval from administration, clubs and parents, which Cohen said made organizing the event difficult. 

“We’re hoping this becomes a tradition,” said Cohen. “It’ll get bigger every year.”

World Language Resource Teacher Rebecca Zatz, the sponsor of the World Language Cafe, was excited that the variety of cultures could educate the community. 

“It’s been student-led, and it’s really exciting to see that,” Zatz said. “I’m hoping this event will give everyone a sense of belonging within our community.”

Junior Anisa Sanders, the Co-President of the Spanish Club, hopes the event allows the Whitman community to learn and understand more about different cultures. 

Tickets cost $5 per person and all proceeds from the event went to two charities: The Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage and junior Emily Dietz’s non-profit organization, Stitches from the Heart.

Junior Aanchal Puri helped lead the India table and enjoyed showcasing her culture and exploring others. 

“I think a lot of new knowledge is going to be spread,” Puri said. “It’s just going to be such an enlightening moment for everyone to explore all these different cultures here.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Suvarna’s one-year term will begin on July 1, replacing Richard Montgomery High School Senior Sami Saeed, the 2023-2024 MCPS SMOB.
Clarksburg High School junior Praneel Suvarna wins 2024-2025 SMOB election
On Mondays and Thursdays, Art, Career/Technology Education, English and Science teachers may give assessments while on Tuesdays and Fridays, Math, P.E., Health, Social Studies and World Language teachers may give assessments.
Whitman administrators announce new quarter 4 testing schedule
Operating under the core principles of identity, diversity, justice and action, LASJ aims to foster student leadership and advocacy.
Whitman hosts first LASJ Social Justice Fair on April 13
The summit aimed to educate participants about the link between social media and mental health by discussing topics related to healthy relationships, social media usage, self-esteem, depression, anxiety, healthy eating and body image.
Northwood hosts second annual MCPS Girls summit
On Mondays and Thursdays, Art, Career/Technology Education, English and Science teachers may give assessments while on Tuesdays and Fridays, Math, P.E., Health, Social Studies and World Language teachers may give assessments.
Proposed bill will guarantee top 10% of Maryland students to 12 Maryland universities
State-funded libraries — including public school libraries — must follow a written policy consistent with new standards created, according to the Freedom to Read Act.
What passing the Freedom to Read Act would mean for Maryland libraries
More in Spotlight
Clothing choice is a powerful means of communication that reflects the wearer’s personality, mood and intentions. In a society where first impressions matter, fashion is the first look into one’s identity.
Fashion isn’t just clothes: It’s a canvas
While interior design is often reduced to mere aesthetics, on a deeper level, it’s a powerful psychological tool MCPS can use to foster collaborative and enriching learning environments.
The power of interior design in schools
The Save Ukraine team and the five teenagers they rescued from Russia speak at the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance in Washington, D.C..
“Russia not only destroys our houses, but also our families”: A Q&A with Ukraine’s abducted children
Regardless of final exams, grade-weighing policies and testing requirements in MCPS create educational environments overly focused on assessment.
MCPS grading regulations impair student performance
As the campaign enters its final stretch, The Black & White sat down with Ross and Suvarna to learn about their distinct leadership styles and respective visions for MCPS in the upcoming year.
Q&A with the 2024-25 SMOB candidates
Montgomery County Recreation has organized “Project Prom Dress” for the last three years, working to eliminate financial barriers and make prom an achievable reality for all.
Project Prom Dress: Montgomery County Recreation Center works to eliminate financial barriers at prom

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *