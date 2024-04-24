The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

April 22, 2024

Baseball storms back to defeat Walter Johnson 7–5

By Ainsley Hollis
April 24, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The baseball team (11–2) regained the lead late and defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (11–4) 7–5 on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Ethan Murley began the game for the Vikings, surrendering four hits and four runs while recording five strikeouts and four walks. Junior Wells Twining relieved for the Vikings, pitching the last two innings, striking out two batters and walking three.

The Vikings flipped the game in the top of the seventh, scoring five runs and five hits after being down by four and were able to take the lead. The rally got underway when junior Cole Roman notched a single, and Murley and senior Gideon Schwartz hit back-to-back home runs. 

The Vikings accumulated 12 hits in the game, with Murley going two-for-three at the plate. Junior Sammy Berman had quite an impressive game as well, leading the Vikings in hits with a three-for-three record at the plate. Senior Chand Amerasinghe and juniors Sammy Angel and Cole Roman each recorded a multi-hit game, with Roman managing a triple in the top of the sixth inning. 

Story continues below advertisement

This was a highlight comeback win for the Vikings, as the second half of their season is underway.

The Vikings play again on Saturday, hoping to add another win to their record against the Northwood Gladiators (5–4).
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

