Boys volleyball takes down Seneca Valley 3–1

The boys’ volleyball team (6–3) took down the Seneca Valley Eagles (6–3) 3–1 on Wednesday night.

The boys’ volleyball team ended their two-game losing streak Wednesday night as they broke Seneca Valley’s five-game winning streak in a dominant fashion. The game’s first minutes started extremely close with both teams returning points. The Vikes looked like they were starting to take a lead midway through the set with a 14–12 lead. However, the Eagles tied it up and forced the Vikes to try to put up two points consecutively on them. The Vikes won the set 29–27, barely edging out the Eagles.

The second set started with the Vikes trailing early on with a score of 3–9. The Vikes would trail for most of the set before almost making a nine-point comeback to tie the score up with the Eagles 20–20. But they couldn’t pull away as the Eagles won the set 25–21.

The Vikes started off the third set strong holding a big four-point lead against the Eagles. They would continue to hold a constant point differential in the set, not letting the Eagles get ahead. Towards the end of the set, the Vikes made a breakaway with a ten-point lead, continuing to make the margin between the scores even bigger. The third set ended with the Vikes winning 25–15.

The fourth and final set of the game had the Vikes picking up right where they left off and straight away widening the gap between the two teams. The Vikes would hold a big lead against the Eagles, and with no answers for the Vikes’ continuous scoring, the Eagles would eventually lose the set 25-13 ending the game. Junior Sebastien Bergstedt-Timko, who had an electric game with 12 kills, gave his take on how he felt the game went for the Vikes.

“The energy for this game was the best it’s ever been, I’m glad the seniors got that win and Myles popped off, easily MVP. I’m very happy with it,” Bergstedt-Timko said. “It’s always great when you have these blowout wins and you feel great afterward.”

Senior Myles Gordon also had a stellar performance with five kills on eight attempts, along with two aces.

The Vikes will look to continue their win streak away today against the Wooton Patriots (8–0).