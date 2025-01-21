The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

“Kraven the Hunter”: The final Sony flop

By Simon Llanos
January 21, 2025
@santodrive2 via X
“Kraven the Hunter” is an R-rated action film that follows the supernaturally strong protagonist, Kraven (Aaron Taylor Johnson), as he slaughters hordes of crime lords and mob bosses who illegally hunt animals.

“Kraven the Hunter” is the latest film in what seems to be an unfortunate streak of box-office flops for Sony’s Spider-Man villain movies. On a budget of over $100 million, Kraven’s debut made $11 million domestically in its opening weekend — the worst-grossing movie of any Marvel-Sony film ever. 

“Kraven the Hunter” is an R-rated action film that follows the supernaturally strong protagonist, Kraven (Aaron Taylor Johnson), as he slaughters hordes of crime lords and mob bosses who illegally hunt animals. Ironically, Kraven is the son of a mob boss, Nikolai (Russel Crowe), who tries to make Kraven his successor. Kraven’s murders lead to an unintended consequence, which he then has to rectify. 

The Kraven portrayed in the movie sharply contrasts with the source material. In Marvel’s comics, Kraven is obsessed with hunting the deadliest “game” in the world, a fixation that eventually leads him to hunt Spider-Man. His desire to kill Spider-Man motivates him to team up with fellow Spider-Man villains, including the villain of the “Kraven” film, the Rhino.   

The film opens, however, with new material to give Kraven a hero’s identity. Kraven is transported to a state-of-the-art prison in Russia, where some well-placed shots initially inspire hope. He plans on hunting the “real villains,” those who illegally hunt animals,  while incarcerated, and there’s an authenticity to the scenes that the plot quickly loses.

Story continues below advertisement

 As the film progresses and Kraven leaves Russia, the dialogue switches to English, a shift that signifies the beginning of the movie’s downfall. Unimaginative, bland and downright corny dialogue becomes increasingly noticeable, dragging the movie to inconceivable lows. The film’s reported reshoots and rewrites force viewers to sit through flat conversations.

Viewers will also quickly pick up on the cheap, low-quality appearance of the CGI scenes. The Rhino (Alessandro Nivola) is almost hard to look at because of his character’s cartoonish appearance. Fake blood and distasteful gore are present in absurd quantities during action scenes, looking completely unrealistic and coming across as underwhelming compensation for the movie’s poor special effects.

Unfortunately, the cast’s acting fell through at multiple points throughout the film. In addition to the dreadful dialogue, the actors’ deliveries were uninspired and unenthusiastic. Worst of all, for a movie with such a big budget, there was an embarrassing scene in which the characters’ audible words didn’t match their mouth movements.

Another travesty in the film was the overuse of Russian stereotypes. All the Russians were either tough — never showing emotion and always fighting — drinking vodka or talking with dramatically thick accents. Kraven’s father, Nikolai, is a culmination of all three. In his scenes, Nikolai discusses how “the strong” are the predators and how “the weak” are the prey. The only moments he’s not droning on about predators and prey are when he’s chugging vodka like it’s cold water on a hot summer day.  

On the positive side, the action scenes are the standout parts of the movie. The fight choreography and sufficient practical effects in hand-to-hand combat allow viewers to enjoy the action scenes despite the terrible CGI of the main villain lurking.  

Kraven was the last flop that Sony could handle. After the abysmal box office performance, Sony announced the cancellation of their Spider-Man villain Sonyverse. The movie remains an unfortunate train wreck, marking the demise of the Sony Spider-Man villain Universe, for better or worse. Kraven now joins the ranks of “Morbius” and “Madame Web” as the films that exacerbated the downfall of the Sonyverse.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Movies
Michael Keaton has a bit of a secret: his new movie “Goodrich,” released this past October in theaters nationwide, has flown almost completely under the general public’s radar. Keaton is certainly not trying to hide the film’s existence.
“Goodrich”: A low-budget romp that feels much more valuable than its price tag
Director Martin Scorsese delivers his usual elegance within his newest cinematic experience. His passion for the harrowing history is palpable and complements the stunning performances of the cast. However, while the technical aspects are undoubtedly top-notch, the film is held back by a lengthy narrative that stretches the experience too thin. 
“Killers of the Flower Moon”: An eye-opening, educating, exhaustive experience
These are “stories,” first and foremost, and each film provides necessary context about their origins. Anderson is adapting stories that are primarily light, fun and intended for children, but he treats each text with the utmost respect. 
Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl roundup: Pushing the boundaries of story adaptations
Maddie Lee Belanoff
Maddie Belanoff leaps from stage to screen
Alexander Skarsgård in "The Northman"
“The Northman” on Prime: epic but empty
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" manages to succeed as a Spider-Man film while feeling refreshingly original and never overly derivative.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: An exhilarating thrill-ride of the web-slinger's best
More in Opinion
“A Complete Unknown” Review — Don’t think twice, Dylan’s all right
“A Complete Unknown” Review — Don’t think twice, Dylan’s all right
Women worldwide face sexual harassment and violence in public spaces every day. The constant fear of sexual victimization limits a woman’s ability to participate in school, work and common leisure activities, including things as simple as grabbing a cup of coffee.
Man vs. Bear: When violence against women becomes background noise
This year had an abundance of iconic pop culture moments, with both upcoming artists and familiar favorites leading the way to create an array of pop albums that defined 2024. 
The year of the pop girl: 10 albums that defined the pop landscape in 2024
Ironically, the most efficient way to get in-game currency in all gacha games is by purchasing it with real money, and the amount of free in-game currency a player gets is never enough to keep up with the constant release of new items.
Gaming’s expensive evolution: The problem with microtransactions
While generative AI is still in its toddler stage, there is no doubt that it will continue to play an increasingly large role in the day-to-day workings of the world. 
It's time to rethink AI's place in the classroom
Our movie rating system is 'F'd' up
Our movie rating system is 'F'd' up
More in Sports
Swim and Dive dominates Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Swim and Dive dominates Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Girls Basketball crushes Gaithersburg 57–36
Girls Basketball crushes Gaithersburg 57–36
Indoor Track excels in fourth meet of the season
Indoor Track excels in fourth meet of the season
Boys Basketball annihilates Walter Johnson 78–52
Boys Basketball annihilates Walter Johnson 78–52
Girls Basketball defeats Walter Johnson 57–54
Girls Basketball defeats Walter Johnson 57–54
Swim and Dive crushes Wootton
Swim and Dive crushes Wootton
About the Contributor
Simon Llanos
Simon Llanos, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? Bogota—I was born there and love the culture.