“Nosferatu”: A modern retelling of the horror classic

Robert Eggers has one of Hollywood’s most distinct directing styles. His films’ dark atmospheres stand out in an industry that generally opposes horror. His new movie “Nosferatu,” a remake of the 1922 classic, successfully covers the underrepresented gothic horror genre and is a strong entry point for newer fans unfamiliar with his work or the genre as a whole.

Eggers makes the film’s tone clear from the start, as Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp) makes a deal with the vampire named Nosferatu (Bill Skarsgård) and receives instant punishment for it when he chokes her — a sign of his possession. This deal hangs over Ellen’s consciousness for the remainder of the film, eventually building to its powerful climax.

After a time skip, Eggers introduces Depp’s husband, Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult). Too soon, his employer sends him to close a deal in a faraway land — a gothic castle — which Thomas soon regrets.

It is here that Eggers’ talent for immersion shines. His previous three films — “The Witch,” “The Northman” and “The Lighthouse” — were all period pieces. His “Nosferatu” is the same, set in 1830s Germany, where tailcoats and muslin gowns run rampant.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thomas’ journey, one of the film’s flaws becomes clear: its inconsistent pacing. It brushes over certain aspects to focus lengthily on others. While his quick stop at an unsettling village could serve just to further the film’s dreadful aesthetic, it seems there was more buried below the surface that Eggers left out for the central plot, which was full of drawn-out setup and suspense.

Gothic storytelling consists of mystery, death and decay, and “Nosferatu” covers all bases. Thomas’ patron, Count Orlok, clearly embodies these characteristics. His haunting introduction is full of mystery and intrigue. He fittingly rests in a coffin and his fate, as told by a vampire hunter (Willem Dafoe), is one of decay.

Some of the film’s most memorable moments take place in Count Orlok’s castle, which frequently intercut to Ellen’s struggle with possession and makes the other storyline seem underwhelming. Thomas often faces immense, near-fatal danger at the castle, but the film comes to a standstill every time it cuts to Ellen. Depp’s performance was the only saving grace of these scenes, and Hoult’s performance in the gothic setting is just as successful and conveys true terror alongside a more dynamic plot than Depp’s.

“Nosferatu’s” impressive cast is filled with collaborators unfamiliar to Eggers. Only Willem Dafoe, introduced late into the film’s 132-minute runtime, has previously worked with Eggers. Despite this, many of the film’s stars turn in memorable performances at the director’s hand, and while the film includes many already-established actors, their performance in “Nosferatu” will surely stand out in their catalogs.

Although a horror story, Eggers stays away from cheap jump scares. Instead, the film’s horror is that of suspense and discomfort, its sound effects being among its scariest. Beyond gothic, “Nosferatu” relies heavily on body horror — consisting of bodily mutation and gore. Aligning with “Nosferatu,” body horror in Hollywood has risen in recent years: “Poor Things” and “The Substance,” released in 2023 and 2024, respectively, included long sections exploring this horror subgenre. Although Eggers previously directed three horror-adjacent films, Orlok’s character design and actions are the director’s boldest exploration of the rising subgenre.

Even though more directors are adapting horror elements, Eggers is currently among the most prominent in a historically disrespected genre. In the Oscars’ 92-year history, the Academy has only nominated seven horror films as candidates for Best Picture, including this year’s nomination for “The Substance.” Now directing his fourth feature film, Robert Eggers has not yet found Academy recognition, but still, he has paved and refined his own style.

Eggers’ unique directing isn’t for everyone, though. His films are often shrouded with disillusion and become a slow burn to the end. They’re also disturbing and require a strong stomach to appreciate. Film distribution and production companies like A24 — under which Eggers has released two films — have introduced more artistically crafted films to the mainstream, but commercialized and fast-paced films still dominate popular culture.

That isn’t to say “Nosferatu” didn’t succeed, though. The film, released on Christmas day, had a $20 million domestic opening, the highest of his four films. IMDB users rate it 7.6/10, which is also the highest of his four films. While each of his projects carries a similar atmosphere with a focus on isolation, it seems “Nosferatu” resonated most with fans.

For a director so early in his career, Eggers has quickly carved his own niche within the industry. While it may not suit every viewer, his movies are worth the try, and “Nosferatu” is a good place to start.





