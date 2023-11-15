The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Photo of Yesterday, Nov. 14th: SGA blood drive
“Killers of the Flower Moon”: An eye-opening, educating, exhaustive experience
How embracing my sexuality saved my relationship with my family
“It is worth taking the winding path to recovery”: My journey on antidepressants
Boys soccer eliminated from playoffs with a 2–1 loss to Leonardtown
A trip to Homestead Farm

A trip to Homestead Farm

November 13, 2023

“Killers of the Flower Moon”: An eye-opening, educating, exhaustive experience

By Rylan Ammerman
November 15, 2023
Director+Martin+Scorsese+delivers+his+usual+elegance+within+his+newest+cinematic+experience.+His+passion+for+the+harrowing+history+is+palpable+and+complements+the+stunning+performances+of+the+cast.+However%2C+while+the+technical+aspects+are+undoubtedly+top-notch%2C+the+film+is+held+back+by+a+lengthy+narrative+that+stretches+the+experience+too+thin.%C2%A0
@killersoftheflowermoon2023
Director Martin Scorsese delivers his usual elegance within his newest cinematic experience. His passion for the harrowing history is palpable and complements the stunning performances of the cast. However, while the technical aspects are undoubtedly top-notch, the film is held back by a lengthy narrative that stretches the experience too thin. 

With 25 feature films at 80, director Martin Scorsese has every reason to hit the brakes and admire his stamp on the world. However, in the twilight of his career, Scorsese’s 26th film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is not only one of his most ambitious but is a project that is perhaps the most important he has ever undertaken.

The film follows Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a World War I veteran who travels to the oil-rich Osage land to live with his uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro), the white reserve deputy sheriff and self-proclaimed leader of the Oklahoma reservation. From there, Hale urges Ernest to marry Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), an Osage woman from a family of massive oil wealth. However, the deaths of the Osage plague the land right as this happens.

Director Martin Scorsese delivers his usual elegance within his newest cinematic experience. His passion for the harrowing history is palpable and complements the stunning performances of the cast. However, while the technical aspects are undoubtedly top-notch, the film is held back by a lengthy narrative that stretches the experience too thin. 

Scorsese has an undeniable talent that few other filmmakers rival. Even with a massive $200 million budget and unlimited creative control, his approach behind the camera remains grounded and intimate the entire runtime. Furthermore, while some directors might attempt a showy approach in the more complicated sequences, Scorsese directs with consistent and smooth precision.

Story continues below advertisement

Moreover, for an actor known to play kinetic and charismatic characters, DiCaprio unleashes a performance that is everything but. Ernest is a dimwitted, easily manipulated and careless individual caught up in the horrors on the reservation. His inability to comprehend his actions is infuriating and all the more interesting as he denies his responsibility as the story unfolds. Ernest’s stupidity makes DiCaprio’s incandescent acting impossible to look away from. 

Balancing out DiCaprio’s infuriating character comes Mollie, the heartbeat of the Osage community on the receiving end of her husband’s clueless actions. Gladstone underscores the vitality of an assertive woman who bathes herself in the traditions of her tribe. Woefully, as the murders begin to upend all she holds dear, her desperation becomes gut-wrenching and is guaranteed to disturb audiences to their core.

Another horrific aspect of the film comes through its presentation of evil in De Niro’s role as Hale. Hale is the worst kind of evil: a generous and seemingly benevolent supporter of the Osage people who backs his smiles with plots to murder and steal the wealth of the tribe. De Niro sells remorselessness with stone-cold severity, making it horrifying to follow a man willing to trade lives for money. It’s appropriate that William Hale — the ruthless man in charge — nicknamed himself King. 

However, the bleak narrative highlights the problems with the exhaustive runtime. Nearly all three hours and 26 minutes of the film is a constant stream of overwhelming devastation. The Osage murders are relentless, and while they have the proper stomach-churning effect, it’s hard to wallow in what feels like endless darkness. Similarly, the film lacks forward momentum. Even though the film is purposefully a character study and not a mystery, the arrival of the FBI investigators comes too late to be impactful. Had they been introduced earlier, they would have added a fresh layer of conflict to a story that otherwise felt lost in the hopeless tension between the white and Osage communities. It’s clear that Scorsese wanted to deliver every detail of these injustices, but in doing so, he let the narrative engagement and pacing drop.

While the monstrous runtime of “Killers of the Flower Moon” detracts from the flow of this story, the film still thrives behind Scorsese’s immaculate direction, the cast’s riveting performances and an astounding view into forgotten American history. Audiences will inevitably walk out exhausted, but the educational experience of the film makes for a more than worthwhile experience.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Looking to get into horror? Here are The B&Ws top five picks
Looking to get into horror? Here are The B&W's top five picks
“The Creator” boasts show-stopping visuals and a commanding lead performance from Washington, but each small victory remains undercut by lackluster writing.
“The Creator”: Epic science-fiction undermined by mediocrity
These are “stories,” first and foremost, and each film provides necessary context about their origins. Anderson is adapting stories that are primarily light, fun and intended for children, but he treats each text with the utmost respect. 
Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl roundup: Pushing the boundaries of story adaptations
With returning faces and a heightening of the classic “Saw” tropes, “Saw X” not only thrives as a top film in the series but as one of the greatest horror films of the decade so far.
“Saw X”: The missing piece of the bloody puzzle
Since its 1984 release, the film’s reputation has flourished and its status as “the greatest concert film of all time” has only been rivaled by enduring classics like The Band’s “The Last Waltz” and The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter.”
“Stop Making Sense” 40th anniversary: A Talking Heads concert film charged up on human electricity
While “Gran Turismo” seems like another lackluster racing movie, director Neill Blomkamp’s latest film instead shines as the most welcome surprise of the summer cinema season.
Gran Turismo: The surprise of the summer movie season
More in Movies
Maddie Lee Belanoff
Maddie Belanoff leaps from stage to screen
Alexander Skarsgård in The Northman
“The Northman” on Prime: epic but empty
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse manages to succeed as a Spider-Man film while feeling refreshingly original and never overly derivative.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: An exhilarating thrill-ride of the web-slinger's best
The opening of Ari Aster’s latest film, “Beau is Afraid” lasts only a couple minutes, but manages to be startling, uncomfortable, funny and inexplicable — indicative of the entire 3-hour experience.
"Beau is Afraid": A delightful, anxiety-fueled endurance test of epic proportions
“The Hunt,” a 2020 horror and political satire film, uniquely illustrates the extent of America’s ideological divisions.
Why political satire like “The Hunt” is more relevant now than ever
Despite the disappointing season, a packed fall-winter film season is rapidly approaching.
The Black & White’s top 5 movies to see before 2023
More in Opinion
I was outgoing and flamboyant with my friends, but when I was with family, I reined in my energy and presented a dull shell of myself.
How embracing my sexuality saved my relationship with my family
As someone who’s been through it, I can confidently say that things can and will get better.
“It is worth taking the winding path to recovery”: My journey on antidepressants
When I make my own clothes, I know exactly what I’m putting onto my body, and the pieces of clothing I’ve made are better quality and less expensive than fast fashion.
Crocheting for the environment (and my wallet)
Nobody signs up for recreational soccer at ten years old and becomes a Division 1 caliber striker at sixteen by just enjoying the game. It’s a path of true resistance, similar to earning success in school, business or any equivalent.
Athletic recruits are just as qualified admits
In comparison to the dangerous effects excessive technology consumption could have, it’s important to consider whether a few laughs and time-killing videos are worth all the trouble.
Media metamorphosis: How screens may shape evolution
With its dim lights and leafy decorations along the walls, Plantas welcoming aesthetic instantly captures the eyes of the average passerby.
The Black & White’s top diet-inclusive restaurants in Bethesda
About the Contributor
Rylan Ammerman, Opinion Writer
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To share my opinions and passions with the community. What is your favorite song? You Make My Dreams (Daryl Hall and John Oates)

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *