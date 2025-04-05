The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Boys volleyball outclasses B-CC 3–0

By Teddy Dupree
April 5, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys volleyball team (4–2) handily defeated the B-CC Barons (1–5) 3-0 in the Battle of Bethesda on Friday night. 

The Vikings came out hot and quickly built a big lead in the first set. The Barons had no answers and Whitman easily took the set 25–5.

The next set was close initially, with B-CC responding in the first few plays. However, the Vikes’ relentless attack proved too much for the Barons as they won the second set 25–17.

Whitman’s domination continued in the third set, keeping up their offensive barrage. The Vikes closed out the game with a 25–12 set victory, and look to extend their win streak at home next Tuesday, April 8th against Northwest (6–0).

