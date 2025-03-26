The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Why Whitman’s semester grading system is here to stay

By Allegra Bai
March 26, 2025
Christina Xiong
The semester grading system allows Whitman students to allocate focused time to their work and concentrate on different subjects at varying times. Critics should not see the semester grading system as promoting laziness. Instead, they should acknowledge its value in letting students divide their time and encouraging better mental health. 

“I don’t need an A; I got one last quarter” is a common refrain among Whitman students. While many consider this phrase a verbal admission of slacking, it’s actually evidence of strategizing: Students give complete focus, just to different classes at different times. 

When MCPS and the Board of Education discontinued finals, they established a new grading system that rounded up by letter. With an ‘A’ in the first quarter and a ‘B’ in the second, the semester grade system defaults to an ‘A,’ for example. In other words, each student can afford to get an ‘A’ one quarter and a ‘B’ the next and still earn a semester grade for an ‘A’ — the only letter reported on the transcript.

The semester grading system allows Whitman students to allocate focused time to their work and concentrate on different subjects at varying times. Critics should not see the semester grading system as promoting laziness. Instead, they should acknowledge its value in letting students divide their time and encouraging better mental health. 

The county first created the updated grading system in response to complaints from teachers, students and parents of a “testing burden.” Before the policy shift in 2016, classes ended each semester with a week of exam days. The county scheduled exam day as a half-day comprising two exams allotted in the morning. The exams amounted to roughly another half-marking period when calculating semester grades. At the time, many argued that the system and midterm exams worsened stressful conditions for students. 

Story continues below advertisement

However, when the more relaxed policy debuted, controversy followed. A Whitman teacher wrote an op-ed for Bethesda Magazine suggesting that the new policy limited rigor, calling it “shameful” because it would lead to grade inflation. That attitude persists today. Students regularly report that their teachers seem annoyed that some students can study less if they’ve received an “A” for the previous quarter. The criticism continues nationally as well.

Whitman is ranked second among public schools in Maryland based on college preparedness, test performance, student performance and graduation rate. This highly regarded school places immense academic pressure on students. It’s well-known that Whitman students worry about the number of AP classes they take, their workload, college acceptances and their grades. 

Mental health and stress are especially significant issues at Whitman, given the intensity required to maintain an outstanding rank among public schools. For many students, the rigor of their course load makes it difficult to get high grades across all their classes simultaneously. Even if students appear to be working less diligently in one specific class during a quarter, there is a high likelihood that they’re placing their focus on another class at that moment. 

That kind of multitasking isn’t a secret, and not all Whitman teachers are against the grading policy. Social Studies teacher Thomas Young said the grading system is accommodating to students, particularly when classes are demanding. 

“In a place like Whitman, where students are very high-achieving and take on a tremendous workload, having the grading policy that allows for a ‘B’ one quarter certainly benefits student mental health,” Young said.

Time is always of the essence to high school students, as they often have to balance time for sports, extracurricular activities, jobs and classes. In 2021, 29% of high school students nationally reported constant poor mental health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Whitman students are used to emotionally draining themselves to get their desired grades. Junior Caroline Easley said she has pushed her mental limits for this reason. 

“All I could think about was how many points I needed to get an ‘A,’” Easley said. “It consumed so much of me that I had to spend less time with my family and friends, and it took away a lot of my overall happiness.”

Additionally, the semester grading system benefits more than just student mental health; the averaging of grades forces students to practice their time management skills. With college application deadlines, jobs, preferences and family events, it can feel almost impossible for Whitman students to do it all. Effectively prioritizing crucial tasks is an essential ability, and the semester grade system allows MCPS students to learn this life skill.

High school aims are twofold: to teach students skills and information and prepare them for the future. MCPS’ grade averaging system is a good start in transitioning students into a world of multitasking — even if that means being selective with their efforts.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Before the 2024 season, the College Football Playoff Committee expanded the playoff system and several teams changed conferences.
One year later: College Football’s 12-team successful playoff had a major flaw
The term “tradwife,” short for traditional wife, refers to women who embrace conventional gender roles, often prioritizing homemaking and family care over professional pursuits.
Tradwife influencers: A cult of domesticity
A prevailing fear on Capitol Hill is that voters won’t recognize actions that benefit the long term if they don’t reflect in the short term, and will punish representatives for not heralding instantaneous reform. 
Instant gratification hinders governmental efficiency
'Companion' is a twisted, twisty delight
'Companion' is a twisted, twisty delight
But this season has shown the opposite — many games have been thrilling and unpredictable, giving fans more entertainment than in previous years.
One year later: College Football’s 12-team successful playoff had a major flaw
Unlike the golden era of the 1970s, professional boxing today feels hollow. Modern boxing has lost its former glory, primarily due to fragmented organizations, excessive title belts and counterproductive financial incentives. Boxing associations should address these issues to restore the sport's former glory.
The downfall of professional boxing
More in Spotlight
The liberal bookstore became a place for open expression and free discussion, promoting conversations about sensitive topics such as politics, constitutionalism and religion.
Chinese bookstore begins new chapter in D.C.
MCPS identifies four priorities for changing school boundaries: promoting diverse student bodies, maintaining proximity to students’ homes, minimizing educational disruptions and ensuring fiscal responsibility.
MCPS launches boundary studies to establish new attendance zones
Heroines of Maryland: Katie Ledecky
Heroines of Maryland: Katie Ledecky
As visitors walk through the exhibit, posters are lined in rows that chronologically display the history of comic books. The display encompasses a wide history of comics, from Yiddish comics of the early 20th century to the founding of comic book entities like DC and Marvel in the 1940s and eventually modern graphic novels.
Capital Jewish Museum spotlights Judaism's influence on comic book industry
Many U.S. colleges and universities award credit for AP exams and typically grant exemptions from entry-level courses to students who score four or five.
College Board to offer two new AP Kickstart courses
Apps like Google Maps that monitor travel are already the focus of subpoenas used to prosecute women seeking reproductive care out of state.
Our bodies, our data: The fight for digital autonomy
About the Contributors
Allegra Bai
Allegra Bai, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Blueberry Bagel
Christina Xiong
Christina Xiong, Online Production Head
Grade 12    