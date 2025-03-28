Five most influential first ladies

Over the past century, first ladies have repeatedly redefined their role, using various media platforms to speak out on pressing societal issues and cultural affairs. People tend to overlook first ladies and their many accomplishments, viewing them just as the Presidents’ wives; however, while in office, each first lady left a lasting impact on American history. Here are some of the most influential first ladies in U.S. history and their unique contributions to the country.

Eleanor Roosevelt

Former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s wife, Eleanor Roosevelt, had a deep passion for advocacy while in office. She worked to advance the rights of women, African Americans, Asians and World War II victims. In 1935, she started the newspaper column “My Day,” where she wrote about women’s rights and New Deal policies. Roosevelt even traveled across the country to better understand how specific regions were affected by the war. Additionally, before and during the war, Roosevelt held weekly women-only press conferences in the White House’s Red Room to empower women nationwide.

Jacqueline Kennedy

Jaqueline Kennedy, the wife of former President John F. Kennedy, is known for her preservation of the White House grounds. While living in the White House, she worked tirelessly to preserve the building and its historical components, founding the White House Historical Association and the Fine Arts Committee to aid her in her mission. In 1962, she led a tour of the White House for a CBS News broadcast. The documentary, “A Tour Of The White House With Mrs. John F. Kennedy,” became the first televised tour led by a first lady, spotlighting her impressive work in conserving the house and grounds. After her husband passed away in 1963, Kennedy remained active in the public eye, working hard to protect her husband’s legacy by organizing numerous events in his honor.

Betty Ford

Taking numerous steps to redefine her role in the White House, Ford advocated for women’s rights and health equality. During her husband’s term, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, leading to her efforts to raise awareness of the condition. According to the Cancer History project, breast cancer diagnoses increased by 15% following Ford’s public voicing of her health concerns and her encouragement of proper medical checkups for women.

Ford had an ongoing struggle with opioid and alcohol addictions, and in 1978, her family convinced her to get the help she needed. She was later admitted to a rehabilitation center and eventually recovered. Just as she did following her breast cancer diagnosis, Ford publicly announced her addiction and worked to shed light on and encourage others to seek treatment for their addictions. This move was revolutionary; at the time, a first lady having any kind of substance abuse problem would never have been discussed in the media or publicized at all. In 1982, she opened the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California, to offer support to victims of substance abuse.

Hillary Clinton

Even before her time at the White House, Clinton was well versed in advocacy and government, having attended Yale Law School in 1969 with a focus on Government Affairs. In 1988, Hillary began her work with the Children’s Defense Fund, a nonprofit that aimed to aid children in poverty. She served on the organization’s board for 12 years until her husband, Bill Clinton, became president in 1992.

The Clintons signed numerous acts together, including the Violence Against Women Act in 1994 and the Adoption and Safe Families Act in 1997. Together, they sought to make the world safer for minorities. One of Clinton’s most novel quotes comes from her passion for women’s advocacy and equality: “Human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights.”

Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, is one of the most recently distinguished first ladies. One of her first acts in office was launching her “Let’s Move” and “Joining Forces” initiatives. The “Let’s Move” campaign pursued the ongoing issue of childhood obesity and helped facilitate healthier lifestyles for children. “Joining Forces” was an initiative created to support and raise awareness for military families.

In addition, Obama made a cameo in the popular Disney Channel TV show “Jessie” to demonstrate her support for military families. She also held panels to speak with military families and hear their experiences. Additionally, Obama was publicly passionate about educational matters. Her organizations “Let Girls Learn” and “Reach Higher” sought to break down academic barriers, making education accessible and beneficial to all children.

First ladies have accomplished numerous achievements throughout history. Through their work, they have facilitated change and helped improve the lives of Americans, altering the previous stereotyped perceptions of first ladies’ capabilities.