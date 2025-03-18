The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

‘Companion’ is a twisty, twisted delight

By Jose Urzua
March 18, 2025

In “Companion,” director Drew Hancock has successfully crafted one of the most acclaimed films of 2025 while subverting the classic tropes of sci-fi horror. Sporting an impressive 94% critic rating and 89% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie’s rollercoaster plot is already captivating audiences, with reviews emphasizing the movie’s clever story beats and directing. 

Iris (Sophie Thatcher) and her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid) set out to meet friends at a lakeside cabin for a weekend getaway. Surprises start to sprout as they party, and by the next morning, a murder creates chaos in the group.

The movie contains an all-star cast with rising star Sophie Thatcher, who also starred in last year’s horror film “Heretic,” and the talented Jack Quaid, most known for his role on the celebrated Amazon superhero show “The Boys.”  

The story quickly sets up a strange dynamic between leads Iris and Josh. Josh is almost domineering in the way he questions his girlfriend. Tied into the murder in unexpected ways, their relationship dynamic becomes part of the mystery. 

That sense of mystery is exactly what makes the movie stand out. Instead of revealing all aspects of the world immediately, the director keeps his cards to his chest and slowly drops clues that the audience uses to piece together the chaos at the cabin.

The movie’s plot is full of surprises; however, Hancock takes care to not overdo them. Big Hollywood films often suffer from an exhausting amount of twists and turns that confuse and disorient the viewer more than they exhilarate. Even worse, sometimes the audience is able to easily predict these twists, neutralizing the effect. Hancock, however, understands how to utilize twists effectively. 

Part of why it all works so well is  Hancock’s masterful use of editing techniques. The movie is full of tension-breaking jokes that succeed largely due to their comedic timing and close-ups, allowing for plot elements that otherwise may have felt too abrupt to instead feel smooth and earned. 

“Companion” represents what a movie done right looks like, both because of its unique story structure and its clever writing. If you’re interested in movies that can make you laugh out loud go watch it; if you like movies that keep you on the edge of your seat, go watch it; if you enjoy special effects and science fiction, go watch it. Hancock and his ensemble of stars straddle several genres at once, and because it’s such a unique and satisfying blend, it’s sure to be one of the best movies of 2025. 

