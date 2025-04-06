Girls lacrosse demolishes Wheaton 16-1

The girls’ lacrosse team (3-3) defeated the Wheaton Knights (3-4) 16-1 on Saturday, improving to an even record with their third consecutive win.

The Vikes were in command of the game from the opening draw, dominating both offensively and defensively throughout the first half. They maintained composure and kept possession for the majority of the half, helping them take a substantial lead by the end of the second quarter.

Whitman continued this momentum into the second half, shutting down hopes of a Wheaton comeback with consistent goal-scoring and strong draw control throughout the remainder of the game. Junior Charlotte Dorsey and seniors Quinn Foa and Kaitlin Lowy all scored multiple goals for the Vikes, leading them to a comfortable victory.

The Vikes will look to continue their winning streak on Monday, April 7th at 7:00 pm, where they will host the Poolesville Falcons.