Softball team falls to B-CC 12–11 in the Battle of Bethesda

By Maya Defty
April 4, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The softball team (2–5) fell to the B-CC Barons (3–2) 12–11 on Thursday afternoon. 

In the first inning, sophomore Julia Marcou hit a three-run home run to start the game. The Vikings had a quick lead, but B-CC fought back with a bases-clearing double, as well as a triple to right field, putting the Barons up 8–3 at the end of the third inning. 

The Vikings persisted with an excellent performance from juniors Emma Benaissa, Sienna Rancilio, and Sydney Altman, all with RBIs. In the fifth inning, junior Asha Tallapragada singled after Rancilio doubled, closing the gap to only a two-point difference.

B-CC scored one run in the sixth, extending their lead. In the 7th inning, Whitman got two more hits, and junior Ainsley Hollis singled on a line drive to center field, advancing to 2nd. Benaissa was able to score on the hit, but the Barons secured three outs shortly after, ultimately leaving the final score 12–11. Freshman Briley Silvola was the pitcher for all innings, with one strikeout. 

Whitman put in a great effort despite the loss, amassing 13 hits throughout the game. Marcou and Rancilio each drove in three runs. Altman collected two hits in five at-bats, and Hollis led the team with three walks. 

 

The team will take on the Wheaton Knights (2-2) on Monday, April 7th at 3:45 pm in hopes of adding another win to their record. 

 

Ainsley Hollis is a sports editor for The Black & White

Asha Tallapragada is the lead opinion editor for The Black & White

About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus