Baseball destroys Wootton 9-2

The baseball team (5-2) crushed the Wootton Knights (2-5) 9-2 in an impressive all-around team display.

Senior Cole Roman started the game well for the Vikes with a triple in the first inning, and senior Sammy Berman drove him in to put the Vikes up 1-0. After a third inning in which Wootton was able to take a 2-1 lead, the bats started to come alive for the Vikes. Senior Charlie Buckles hit a solo shot, and freshman Puck Gardiner added a 2-run homer shortly after. It was Gardiner’s first of the season, and in a huge spot for the team. Whitman kept adding on hits, and was able to score 9 runs by the end of the game.

Senior Connor Werkman started the game on the mound, getting two strikeouts in two innings with only one run allowed, and junior Sam Clement came in for relief. Buckles and sophomore Marcus Dober shut out Wooton for the final three innings, finishing a game in which Whitman played seamlessly as a team.

The Vikes look to build off this strong win in their next game Monday, April 8th as they take on Churchill at home at 7:00 pm.