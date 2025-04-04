The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Boys lacrosse obliterates Wheaton 24-1

By Lucas Bloomberg
April 4, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ lacrosse team (6-0) crushed the Wheaton Knights (0-6) 24-1 Friday night, continuing their undefeated season.

It didn’t take long for the Vikes to get on the board as senior Cole Werkman scored within the first minute. A flurry of goals from junior Sean Sanders and seniors Drew Delano and Ben Ersek gave Whitman a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Whitman had a strong offense throughout the game, finding gaps in Wheaton’s weak defense. 

On the defensive end, the Vikings stopped the Knights at each possession, making it impossible for Wheaton to gain an offensive rhythm. Midway through the second quarter, Delano notched his third goal, bringing his career total to 100. This feat, attained after 11 goals in the last two games, highlights his outstanding varsity career. 

The Vikes will look to continue their undefeated streak as they take on the Poolesville Falcons (4-0) away on Monday, April 7th at 7:15 pm.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Softball team falls to B-CC 12–11 in the Battle of Bethesda
Softball team falls to B-CC 12–11 in the Battle of Bethesda
After an offseason with record-high contracts and trades, teams across the league are hoping to compete into the playoffs this year.
B&W's 2025 MLB season predictions
Girls lacrosse outduels B-CC 8-7 in ultimate Battle of Bethesda
Girls lacrosse outduels B-CC 8-7 in ultimate Battle of Bethesda
Before the 2024 season, the College Football Playoff Committee expanded the playoff system and several teams changed conferences.
One year later: College Football’s 12-team successful playoff had a major flaw
Heroines of Maryland: Katie Ledecky
Heroines of Maryland: Katie Ledecky
Despite significant progress on the field, women still account for less than 25% of head coaches in NCAA women’s sports, and female coaches are practically nonexistent in men’s sports. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, only 13% of all coaches were women.
Beyond the game: the fight for female coaches
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus