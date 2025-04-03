MCPS updates Change of School Assignment process

MCPS introduced updates to the Change of School Assignment (COSA) process, adjusting submission guidelines and deadlines.

The COSA program allows families to request a transfer for their student to a school outside their assigned zone. MCPS generally assigns students to neighborhood public schools, or in some cases, to schools based on their Individualized Education Program (IEP).

For the 2025-26 school year, COSA set a strict April 1 deadline for all requests, except in cases of unforeseeable emergencies. Families must now submit COSA forms exclusively through ParentVue in Synergy. Officials will notify students of their COSA status no later than May 23.

Once granted, a COSA remains valid until the student advances to the next school level, unless the request specifies a one-year limit. Families are responsible for transportation, as the district does not provide it for COSA students.

Story continues below advertisement

Families and students can apply for a COSA transfer under three guidelines. A “unique hardship” qualifies students for a school change when they have faced physical, mental or emotional challenges. Students may also apply if their family moves within Montgomery County, and they wish to remain at their current school for the remainder of the year. High school juniors and seniors can request a “family move” COSA to complete high school. Additionally, students may apply to attend the same school as a sibling, whether the sibling is enrolled in a special academic program or has a COSA at another school. High school students can also request a COSA for an academic transfer if their assigned school does not offer a specific multi-year course sequence or a career-related program.

The Division of Pupil Personnel and Attendance Services (DPPAS) reviews all COSA requests, processing between 3,000 to 4,000 annually. Before granting a COSA, the DPPAS conducts investigations and forwards requests to the Pupil Personnel Workers (PPW) at students’ home schools. PPWs act as case managers advocating for students and monitoring their academic progress. They work with families, counselors and administrators to provide support and resources.

Whitman’s PPW, Julia Williams, also supports Burning Tree, Wood Acres, Bradley Hills and Carderock elementary schools.

“I don’t see why we should take the program away, but my fear is that people think it’s a way to get their kids to schools that they prefer,” Williams said.

MCPS assigns students to designated public elementary, middle and high schools based on proximity. The district aims to create neighborhood-zoned schools that keep students as close to their homes as possible. Most elementary schools feed into a smaller cluster of middle schools, which typically lead to a single high school. MCPS designs school assignments to maximize proximity for elementary students, increasing the likelihood that they live within designated walk zones, which extend one to two miles from the school.

Several studies have found negative academic outcomes for students who transfer during high school, such as lower test scores and a higher likelihood of dropping out. Some researchers argue that adjusting to a new curriculum can be challenging and may hinder the transition to a postsecondary education.

Despite the program having potential downsides, many students rely on COSA to accommodate for their unique life experiences. Sophomore Aaron Blanco, who lives in Germantown, attends Whitman on a COSA for “unique hardship.” He said his parents commute to D.C. for work, making it more convenient for him to attend school in Bethesda than in Germantown. While the commute requires sacrificing sleep, he said the COSA program is beneficial in creating opportunities for students.

“Life happens and not everything is possible, so it’s important that COSA provides students with a better opportunity or choice on where to go to school,” Blanco said.