The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

MCPS updates Change of School Assignment process

By Ella Kotelanski
April 3, 2025
Kyle Crichton
The Division of Pupil Personnel and Attendance Services (DPPAS) reviews all COSA requests, processing between 3,000 to 4,000 annually.

MCPS introduced updates to the Change of School Assignment (COSA) process, adjusting submission guidelines and deadlines.

The COSA program allows families to request a transfer for their student to a school outside their assigned zone. MCPS generally assigns students to neighborhood public schools, or in some cases, to schools based on their Individualized Education Program (IEP). 

For the 2025-26 school year, COSA set a strict April 1 deadline for all requests, except in cases of unforeseeable emergencies. Families must now submit COSA forms exclusively through ParentVue in Synergy. Officials will notify students of their COSA status no later than May 23.

Once granted, a COSA remains valid until the student advances to the next school level, unless the request specifies a one-year limit. Families are responsible for transportation, as the district does not provide it for COSA students.

Story continues below advertisement

Families and students can apply for a COSA transfer under three guidelines. A “unique hardship” qualifies students for a school change when they have faced physical, mental or emotional challenges. Students may also apply if their family moves within Montgomery County, and they wish to remain at their current school for the remainder of the year. High school juniors and seniors can request a “family move” COSA to complete high school. Additionally, students may apply to attend the same school as a sibling, whether the sibling is enrolled in a special academic program or has a COSA at another school. High school students can also request a COSA for an academic transfer if their assigned school does not offer a specific multi-year course sequence or a career-related program.

The Division of Pupil Personnel and Attendance Services (DPPAS) reviews all COSA requests, processing between 3,000 to 4,000 annually. Before granting a COSA, the DPPAS conducts investigations and forwards requests to the Pupil Personnel Workers (PPW) at students’ home schools. PPWs act as case managers advocating for students and monitoring their academic progress. They work with families, counselors and administrators to provide support and resources.

Whitman’s PPW, Julia Williams, also supports Burning Tree, Wood Acres, Bradley Hills and Carderock elementary schools.

“I don’t see why we should take the program away, but my fear is that people think it’s a way to get their kids to schools that they prefer,” Williams said.

MCPS assigns students to designated public elementary, middle and high schools based on proximity. The district aims to create neighborhood-zoned schools that keep students as close to their homes as possible. Most elementary schools feed into a smaller cluster of middle schools, which typically lead to a single high school. MCPS designs school assignments to maximize proximity for elementary students, increasing the likelihood that they live within designated walk zones, which extend one to two miles from the school.

Several studies have found negative academic outcomes for students who transfer during high school, such as lower test scores and a higher likelihood of dropping out. Some researchers argue that adjusting to a new curriculum can be challenging and may hinder the transition to a postsecondary education. 

Despite the program having potential downsides, many students rely on COSA to accommodate for their unique life experiences. Sophomore Aaron Blanco, who lives in Germantown, attends Whitman on a COSA for “unique hardship.” He said his parents commute to D.C. for work, making it more convenient for him to attend school in Bethesda than in Germantown. While the commute requires sacrificing sleep, he said the COSA program is beneficial in creating opportunities for students.

“Life happens and not everything is possible, so it’s important that COSA provides students with a better opportunity or choice on where to go to school,” Blanco said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
MCPS identifies four priorities for changing school boundaries: promoting diverse student bodies, maintaining proximity to students’ homes, minimizing educational disruptions and ensuring fiscal responsibility.
MCPS launches boundary studies to establish new attendance zones
Many U.S. colleges and universities award credit for AP exams and typically grant exemptions from entry-level courses to students who score four or five.
College Board to offer two new AP Kickstart courses
The research finds that average admission rates at bachelor’s degree-granting colleges and universities now exceed levels from 20 years ago.
College acceptance rates rebound after downturn in recent years
Starting Jan. 1, 2026, MoCo businesses will no longer be allowed to provide customers plastic bags at checkout, except for certain items like fresh meat, prescription drugs and dry cleaning.
Montgomery County bans plastic bags at retail stores, doubles paper bag tax
In addition to Herbert’s retirement, Assistant Coach Kenneth Heckert will also be stepping down. The two teachers have a unique relationship compared to other teacher duos at Whitman, having grown up together in Philadelphia. Heckert and Herbert have been long-time friends and continue their relationship with neighboring houses and classrooms.
Varsity girls’ soccer coach Gregory Herbert retires after 20 years
The dance will be held in the main Whitman gym from 9 to 11 p.m., with the doors closing at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and are available on the GoFan app. 
Whitman SGA hosts Spring Fling Dance
More in Spotlight
The Phoenix Recovery Academy is a private school with a $13,000 yearly tuition. It has three locations: Cloverleaf, Avery Road and Plum Orchard. All the branches share three pillars of overall success: attitude, attendance and achievement.
How MCPS pioneered alternative schooling
With an increased trend for social activism, the number of nonprofits has grown at a steady rate of 1.4% annually over the past twenty years. However, numerous obstacles stand in the way of true success for these high school students, from employment to tax-exempt status.
Youth creating change: how nonprofits clash with performativity
First ladies have accomplished numerous achievements throughout history. Through their work, they have facilitated change and helped improve the lives of Americans, altering the previous stereotyped perceptions of first ladies’ capabilities.
Five most influential first ladies
The semester grading system allows Whitman students to allocate focused time to their work and concentrate on different subjects at varying times. Critics should not see the semester grading system as promoting laziness. Instead, they should acknowledge its value in letting students divide their time and encouraging better mental health. 
Why Whitman's semester grading system is here to stay
Before the 2024 season, the College Football Playoff Committee expanded the playoff system and several teams changed conferences.
One year later: College Football’s 12-team successful playoff had a major flaw
The liberal bookstore became a place for open expression and free discussion, promoting conversations about sensitive topics such as politics, constitutionalism and religion.
Chinese bookstore begins new chapter in D.C.
About the Contributors
Ella Kotelanski
Ella Kotelanski, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Poppy seed
Kyle Crichton
Kyle Crichton, Production Assistant