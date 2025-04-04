B&W’s 2025 MLB season predictions

The 2025 MLB season began on March 27 for Opening Day. After an offseason with record-high contracts and trades, teams across the league are hoping to compete into the playoffs this year. Here are the B&W’s predictions for the 2025 MLB season.

American League East

New York Yankees (95–67)

Despite losing superstar Juan Soto in free agency, the Yankees still managed to improve their roster in the offseason. They obtained former MVP and Gold Glove winners Paul Goldshmit and Cody Bellinger and improved their starting rotation with Max Fried. Devin Williams and Luke Weaver will offer stability in the bullpen needed after Clay Holmes’ season, in which he led the league with 13 blown saves.

Boston Red Sox (88–74)

The Red Sox have one of the best pitching rotations in baseball after obtaining left-hander Garrett Crochet to be the team’s ace. With Crochet in addition to Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello and Walker Buehler, the group will be a challenging matchup for opposing hitters. The starting lineup is stacked with all-star caliber players such as Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran and free agent addition Alex Bregman, a combination which could lead the Sox back into the playoffs.

Baltimore Orioles (85–77)

The Orioles suffered key losses in free agency after a successful 2024 season with a record of 91–71. They lost star pitcher Corbin Burnes and power hitter Anthony Santander with few impactful signees. Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holiday and Adley Rutchman will continue to improve, but the weak starting rotation will likely cause the Orioles to not match their lofty expectations.

Toronto Blue Jays (83–79)

The Blue Jays struggled in 2024 with key players Bo Bichette, Alec Manoah and Dalton Varsho suffering injuries. However, they added talent this offseason, signing former Orioles slugger Anthony Santander and former Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. The pitching rotation of Max Scherzer, Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassit is one of the better in the league, but the Jays have holes across their starting lineup that will hinder their success this season.

Tampa Bay Rays (81–81)

The Rays will bring back a similar lineup as last year, with the addition of young talent. Junior Camenero, a formerly highly-touted prospect, only played in 43 games in 2024 and is poised for a breakout season. Backed with a young rotation led by Shane McClanahan, the Rays could scrap their way to a winning record.

American League Central

Detroit Tigers (87–75)

After a shocking end to their 2024 season, the Tigers will look to continue their success in 2025. Pairing Jack Flarety with AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on the pitching staff will make one of the best one-two punches in the league.

Cleveland Guardians (85–77)

The Guardians had a successful 2024 winning the AL Central and making it to the ALCS; the team did not make any major moves in the offseason. The only notable roster switch is the trade of all–star Josh Naylor to Arizona. The Guardians replaced him with 38-year-old Carlos Santana. They have been able to squeak by in the weak AL Central in previous years, but with teams like the Tigers and Royals improving, it looks like the Guardians won’t be able to win the division in 2025.

Kansas City Royals (85–77)

Just like the Tigers, the Royals exceeded expectations last season, finishing second in the AL Central despite being projected to finish towards the bottom. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr finished second in AL MVP voting last season and will continue to be one of, if not the best, shortstops in the league. The Royals added players like Jonathan India to help complete the lineup, giving Witt Jr. the help he needs. Pitching could be a concern for the Royals, but expect them to pick up where they left off last season.

Minnesota Twins (80–82)

The Twins have benefited from the historically weak AL Central. They have solid players like Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis and Jhoan Duran but are lacking strength outside of them. After struggling in the second half of last season, the Twins didn’t make enough moves in the offseason to compete in the stronger AL Central.

Chicago White Sox (49–113)

The White Sox narrowly escaped being the worst team in MLB history last season and lost even more players in the offseason after sending Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox. With the possibility of Luis Robert being traded mid-season, the Sox might have another chance at having the worst record in MLB history yet again.

American League West

Houston Astros (94–68)

After a shocking end to their season in 2024, the Astros were able to improve their roster over the offseason. They added even more power-hitters to their lineup, trading for Issac Parades and Christain Walker. Don’t be surprised if the Astros lead the league in homers and run away with the AL West.

Texas Rangers (89–73)

The Rangers had their World Series honeymoon last season but expect them to bounce back in 2025. They had a solid offseason, adding power hitters Joc Pederson and Jake Burger to their already elite lineup. Pitching could be a concern, but Jacob DeGrom will be a tremendous help to their staff.

Seattle Mariners (85–77)

The Mariners likely had the best starting pitching in all of the MLB last season, with their entire five-man rotation having a sub-four ERA. Despite the elite pitching staff, the Mariners missed the playoffs in 2024, with their batters having the most strikeouts in the entire league. Without many improvements to the lineup, they need their key pieces like Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozerena to have major success if they want to compete for a wild card spot this year.

Athletics (75–87)

The A’s will begin their first season away from their home in Sacramento as they await their move to Las Vegas. Despite being one of the worst teams the past few years, the A’s have excellent young talent. Players like Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler and Mason Miller look to keep improving and leading a young roster. For the first time in years, the A’s made some moves in free agency, adding Luis Severino and Gio Urshela to improve their roster.

Los Angeles Angels (70–92)

After finishing last in the division last season, expect the Angels to follow suit again. If future hall of famer Mike Trout can stay healthy, they might be able to surpass last in the division, but Trout’s health is a major wild card. The Angels have some talented athletes like Zach Neto (although he will miss the start of the season) and flamethrower Ben Joyce, but not enough pieces to have success in the tough AL West.

National League East

Atlanta Braves (98–64)

The Braves just snuck into the playoffs last season before losing in the Wild Card round, but are back with vengeance in 2025. All-star players Ronald Acuna Jr, Austin Riley, Michael Harris, Ozzie Albies and Spencer Strider will all be back after suffering injuries in 2024. If those players can return to their previous success, the Braves will be one of the best teams in the league.

Philadelphia Phillies (95–67)

After getting upset by the Mets in the NLDS last season, the Phillies are another team looking to bounce back in 2025. Adding former Twin Max Kepler will help the Phillies defensively and bring more power from the left side. The pitching staff is also elite, led by Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler. The Phillies are a talented team to watch this season.

New York Mets (90–72)

The biggest headline of the offseason was the Mets signing of superstar hitter Juan Soto to a record contract. Soto will add to their already talented squad, including Fransisco Lindor who finished in second place for NL MVP voting last season and Pete Alonso, one of the best first baseman in the NL. The rotation for the Mets is all-around solid, but they don’t have an elite starter to lead them, something that could be difficult to overcome.

Washington Nationals (83–79)

The future is now for the Nationals as they enter 2025 with a young but talented core. CJ Abrams, James Wood and Dylan Crews will look to make big contributions this season alongside veterans Nate Lowe and Josh Bell. The pitching is solid but not remarkable, depending on young arms like starters Mackenzie Gore and Jake Irvin and reliever Jose Ferrer. If the Nats young core can continue to improve, a wild card chase could be in play.

Miami Marlins (61–101)

It’s looking like another rough season for the Marlins, as they made very few changes in the offseason. Sandy Alcantara leads the rotation again, but he could be a prime candidate to be traded mid-season. Some young players such as Xavier Edwards headline the Marlins’ roster, but the roster is not strong enough to compete in the tough NL East.

National League Central

Chicago Cubs (88–74)

Despite trading Cody Bellinger to the Yankees, the Cubs are looking dangerous heading into this season. They were able to trade for Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressley, and Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki are primed for breakout seasons. The team’s pitching is also solid, with Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele leading the rotation. Look for the Cubs to make it back into October this year.

Milwaukee Brewers (86–76)

The Brewers won the NL Central for the second straight year in 2024 but had a quiet offseason. Trading all-star relief pitcher Devin Williams to the Yankees will hurt their bullpen, and outside of Freddy Peralta, their starting rotation is weak. The quiet offseason from the Brewers will be difficult to overcome

Cincinnati Reds (81–81)

Led by star shortstop Elly De La Cruz, the Reds play some of the most exciting baseball in the league. Behind De La Cruz, the Reds led the MLB in stolen bases by a wide margin. On the mound, fans get to watch Hunter Greene, one of the hardest-throwing starters in the MLB. The bullpen will likely struggle, but the Reds’ young core has a chance to make some noise in the NL Central.

St. Louis Cardinals (79–83)

Just like the Brewers, the Cardinals had a very quiet offseason after a second-half collapse led them to miss the playoffs in 2024. The lineup is solid, with Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn and Wilson Contreras leading the way. The starting pitching will hold this team back, though, because outside of Sonny Gray, the team lacks talent in the bullpen.

Pittsburgh Pirates (75–87)

The Pirates will be led by a strong pitching rotation again in 2025. Star pitcher Paul Skenes will continue his dominance along with other starters Jared Jones and Mitch Keller. The lineup for the Pirates will have some struggles though, outside of Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz. The Pirates are still a couple of pieces away from being competitive in the NL Central.

National League West

Los Angeles Dodgers (111–51)

The reigning World Series champs not only retained a lot of their players but somehow got even better this offseason. The Dodgers now have what is likely the best starting rotation in recent history, adding Blake Snell, Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki and Shohei Ohtani, who is back healthy to pitch. The starting lineup is equally as good, and adding Michael Conforto to their outfield will be a solid addition towards their roster. Anything under triple-digit wins for this team would be a disappointment.

Arizona Diamondbacks (93–69)

The D-Backs just missed out on the final Wild Card spot in 2024, a year removed from their World Series run, but are ready to run it back. They made big-time moves during the offseason signing former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and trading for Josh Naylor with the Guardians. They aren’t ready to compete with the Dodgers, but will make a run in October this year.

San Diego Padres (91–71)

After losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Dodgers in the NLDS last year, the Padres are looking to get back into the playoffs this season. The talented roster has a mix of young talent like Fernando Tatis Jr and Jackson Merrill and experienced veterans like Manny Machado and Yu Darvish. They did lose some pieces in free agency like Jurickson Profar, but expect the Padres to fight for a spot in the postseason.

San Francisco Giants (82–80)

The Giants head into this season with an improved and elite starting rotation, adding Justin Verlander along with Robbie Ray and Logan Webb. The defense for the Giants will also be one of the best in the league after they signed Willy Adames to join Gold Glove winners Matt Chapman and Patrick Bailey. The offense will be a concern, but their pitching and defense will lead them to a winning record.

Colorado Rockies (63–99)

The Rockies have a young roster with players that have bright futures like Ezequiel Tovar and Nolan Jones but their lineup is still lacking. The pitching will be a weak point as they play in the hitter-friendly Coors Field. The Rockies still have a long way to go before they can compete in the strong NL West.