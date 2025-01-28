The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Staged affection: How Hollywood’s ‘fake dating’ distorts our view of love

By Cate Cirivello
January 28, 2025
@series_golden via X
The allure of celebrity couples is undeniable. When Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney appeared together in “Anyone But You” in 2023, their chemistry set social media ablaze.

Fans scan their idols’ social media eagerly and dissect every interview and exchange, searching for hints about the off-screen dynamics of their favorite television co-stars. The thrill of speculation fuels an obsession as they cling to the hope that what they see on screen is more than just a performance. 

In the dazzling realm of Hollywood, where every glance and whisper can ignite a media frenzy, celebrity relationships often blur the lines between genuine affection and strategic marketing. It’s hard not to wonder how much chemistry is real, and how much is simply a marketing ploy designed to keep audiences hooked. 

The allure of celebrity couples is undeniable. When Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney appeared together in “Anyone But You” in 2023, their chemistry set social media ablaze. The actors shared many behind-the-scenes photos and interviews, leaving flirty comments under each other’s posts and leading fans to speculate about their relationship beyond their characters — ignoring Sweeney’s engagement to Jonathan Davino and Powell’s recently ended relationship. Later, the actors revealed that their calculated chemistry was just a marketing ploy to promote the rom-com.

These in-show romantic entanglements that bleed into real life often serve a dual purpose. While they ignite genuine interest among fans, they are also meticulously crafted narratives designed to boost box office sales or streaming numbers. It can be difficult to tell what is real, and what is a well-timed publicity stunt. 

Story continues below advertisement

When fans put stress on existing celebrity relationships, the impact of these publicity stunts becomes clearer. The pressure to maintain a fabricated relationship can be intense, with actors navigating a minefield of public scrutiny and trying to uphold an image that may not reflect their true feelings. Relationship therapists highlight the psychological toll this can take on celebrities, who must manage not only their own emotions but also the expectations placed upon them by fans and the media alike. 

In promoting “Anyone But You,” Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell deliberately fueled dating rumors as part of their production team’s marketing strategy. 

“The success of a romantic comedy hinges on two elements: fun and chemistry. Sydney and I share an abundance of both,” Powell said. “The audience’s desire for what’s on screen to be real is a powerful force, and sometimes you just need to embrace it.”

However, this strategy proved detrimental. Sweeney revealed that the dating rumors, which coincided with reports that Powell had separated from his longtime partner Gigi Paris, weighed heavily on the actor. Celebrities who participate in this form of marketing while in a committed relationship end up perpetuating an unhealthy image of what loyalty looks like in their own relationship. 

The Sweeney-Powell case also ties into the broader phenomenon of parasocial relationships—one-sided relationships that people develop with celebrities or fictional characters. These relationships are becoming increasingly common in media-driven culture and can psychologically impact partners and internet users. Moreover, the constant exposure to idealized celebrity relationships through social media can skew expectations of real-life relationships. A 2019 study found that people with strong parasocial relationships were less satisfied in their own romantic relationships. When people compare themselves to celebrities, unaware that celebrities’ online presence is carefully curated and marketed, they can lower their overall happiness and life satisfaction. 

Celebrities’ use of romantic relationships as strategic marketing tools has deep roots in Hollywood history. A past example involves Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’s highly publicized 72-day marriage in 2011, which was speculated to be a stunt to boost television ratings. More recently, it’s seen in the palpable tension between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper during their 2019 Oscars performance of the song “Shallow.” Their intimate duet led many fans to believe there was a real romance behind the scenes, captivating audiences and creating a buzz that undoubtedly benefited both their careers, at least on the surface. While promoting “A Star is Born,” Cooper and Gaga’s on-screen chemistry also led to intense speculation about their relationship. At the time, Cooper was in a long-term relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, with whom he has a child. The rumors surrounding Cooper and Gaga’s relationship reportedly strained his relationship with Shayk, and they later split after four years of dating. 

These situations of orchestrated chemistry normalize emotional infidelity in Hollywood, the idea that it’s okay to have intense, romantic chemistry off-screen with a co-star while in a committed relationship. Though it seems like harmless excitement, the manufactured perfection of these “relationships” can set unrealistic standards for real-life couples. 

Often, overly invested fans take celebrity separations personally. When Taylor Swift ended her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn in 2023, many of Swift’s fans mourned the loss as if it were their own. Heartbroken fans left flowers on Cornelia Street—the site of her former Manhattan residence and the title of a song on her studio album “Lover” detailing her romance with Alwyn — to mourn the couple’s breakup. Thousands of social media posts analyze the lyrics of artists like Swift and Olivia Rodrigo to deduce more about their love lives. Many celebrities enable this behavior by engaging in or encouraging speculation, intensifying the implications of romantic relationships even when they are already in committed partnerships. 

As society continues to grapple with authenticity in media representation, there should be a limit on how far celebrities take “fake dating.” Its implications extend beyond mere publicity — the media shapes societal expectations around love and intimacy. This obsession can create hostility toward celebrities’ existing partners who get in the way of orchestrated narratives, something detrimental to both celebrities and their fans.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Movies filled to the brim with passion, craft and artistry nevertheless continued to find their way into viewers’ hearts this year.
The Black & White’s 10 best movies of 2024
Unquestionably, Bob Dylan is a mythic figure; his story is as rich, complex, and never-ending as America itself. That his life should be adapted again, updated and re-told to a new generation should come as a surprise to no one.
“A Complete Unknown”: Don’t think twice, Dylan’s all right
This year had an abundance of iconic pop culture moments, with both upcoming artists and familiar favorites leading the way to create an array of pop albums that defined 2024. 
The year of the pop girl: 10 albums that defined the pop landscape in 2024
“Show, don’t tell” is still an important, familiar Hollywood saying that encourages intricate, layered storytelling. Unfortunately, “Moana 2’s” worldbuilding is little more than spoon-feeding.
"Moana 2": A worrying sign for Disney animation
Ridley Scott returned to triumph with “Gladiator 2.” In his first production since “Napoleon’s” box office flop in 2023, he crafted an impressive film deserving of the $400 million it has earned thus far.
"Gladiator 2": A legacy sequel done right
Expectations were high for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, with the new release following both the commercial and critical successes of his last five albums, including the renowned “good kid, m.A.A.d city” and “To Pimp a Butterfly.” Fortunately, Lamar did not disappoint.
"GNX": Another hit album for Kendrick Lamar
More in Opinion
Meeting regularly with a tutor temporarily alleviates students’ stress by providing them with quick solutions. Although unpleasant, struggling is productive and results in greater conceptual understanding.
The tutoring industry: Paying for poor performance
Child Development built upon my ability to read people’s emotions since every kid has unique qualities, such as expressing themselves through drawing instead of voicing their opinions. As my group taught our lessons, each with a new theme, I witnessed how preschoolers process information and use their cognitive thinking skills in real-time.
Child Development needs more recognition
The lack of federal maternity leave law continues to cause a multitude of issues across the country, notably, a decline in employed women wishing to have children.
MCPS: It's time for better paid maternity leave
As flag football’s popularity increases nationwide, offering the sport at the collegiate level is crucial.
Students deserve the opportunity to compete in flag football at the collegiate level
“Kraven the Hunter” is an R-rated action film that follows the supernaturally strong protagonist, Kraven (Aaron Taylor Johnson), as he slaughters hordes of crime lords and mob bosses who illegally hunt animals.
“Kraven the Hunter”: The final Sony flop
Women worldwide face sexual harassment and violence in public spaces every day. The constant fear of sexual victimization limits a woman’s ability to participate in school, work and common leisure activities, including things as simple as grabbing a cup of coffee.
Man vs. Bear: When violence against women becomes background noise
More in Spotlight
Trump’s previous scandals and remarks remain on the minds of several Whitman students. This year, state courts found Trump guilty of 30 of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a pay-off for porn star Stormy Daniels in an attempt to cover up their relationship.
Whitman students react: Election results
The pantry’s drive is scheduled for Jan. 21-23, open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. LASJ is seeking donations of non-perishable items such as canned fruit, breakfast cereals, pasta and hygiene products.
LASJ launches food pantry, providing essential resources
PowerSchool, a leading software provider in K-12 education, suffered a data breach in late December that affected thousands of students’ accounts nationwide.
Students nationwide suffer data breach on PowerSchool accounts
Regardless of what Trump decides to do in the first hours of his presidency, the app’s long-term future remains uncertain under his administration. Once a vocal critic of the platform, Trump attempted to ban TikTok multiple times during his first term in office.
TikTok banned, quickly restored
Wootton Principal placed on leave after failing to report racist incident
Wootton Principal placed on leave after failing to report racist incident
Most anticipated albums of 2025
Most anticipated albums of 2025
About the Contributor
Cate Cirivello
Cate Cirivello, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Everything bagel w/ cheddar, avocado, scrambled eggs and turkey bacon