Staged affection: How Hollywood’s ‘fake dating’ distorts our view of love

Fans scan their idols’ social media eagerly and dissect every interview and exchange, searching for hints about the off-screen dynamics of their favorite television co-stars. The thrill of speculation fuels an obsession as they cling to the hope that what they see on screen is more than just a performance.

In the dazzling realm of Hollywood, where every glance and whisper can ignite a media frenzy, celebrity relationships often blur the lines between genuine affection and strategic marketing. It’s hard not to wonder how much chemistry is real, and how much is simply a marketing ploy designed to keep audiences hooked.

The allure of celebrity couples is undeniable. When Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney appeared together in “Anyone But You” in 2023, their chemistry set social media ablaze. The actors shared many behind-the-scenes photos and interviews, leaving flirty comments under each other’s posts and leading fans to speculate about their relationship beyond their characters — ignoring Sweeney’s engagement to Jonathan Davino and Powell’s recently ended relationship. Later, the actors revealed that their calculated chemistry was just a marketing ploy to promote the rom-com.

These in-show romantic entanglements that bleed into real life often serve a dual purpose. While they ignite genuine interest among fans, they are also meticulously crafted narratives designed to boost box office sales or streaming numbers. It can be difficult to tell what is real, and what is a well-timed publicity stunt.

When fans put stress on existing celebrity relationships, the impact of these publicity stunts becomes clearer. The pressure to maintain a fabricated relationship can be intense, with actors navigating a minefield of public scrutiny and trying to uphold an image that may not reflect their true feelings. Relationship therapists highlight the psychological toll this can take on celebrities, who must manage not only their own emotions but also the expectations placed upon them by fans and the media alike.

In promoting “Anyone But You,” Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell deliberately fueled dating rumors as part of their production team’s marketing strategy.

“The success of a romantic comedy hinges on two elements: fun and chemistry. Sydney and I share an abundance of both,” Powell said. “The audience’s desire for what’s on screen to be real is a powerful force, and sometimes you just need to embrace it.”

However, this strategy proved detrimental. Sweeney revealed that the dating rumors, which coincided with reports that Powell had separated from his longtime partner Gigi Paris, weighed heavily on the actor. Celebrities who participate in this form of marketing while in a committed relationship end up perpetuating an unhealthy image of what loyalty looks like in their own relationship.

The Sweeney-Powell case also ties into the broader phenomenon of parasocial relationships—one-sided relationships that people develop with celebrities or fictional characters. These relationships are becoming increasingly common in media-driven culture and can psychologically impact partners and internet users. Moreover, the constant exposure to idealized celebrity relationships through social media can skew expectations of real-life relationships. A 2019 study found that people with strong parasocial relationships were less satisfied in their own romantic relationships. When people compare themselves to celebrities, unaware that celebrities’ online presence is carefully curated and marketed, they can lower their overall happiness and life satisfaction.

Celebrities’ use of romantic relationships as strategic marketing tools has deep roots in Hollywood history. A past example involves Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries’s highly publicized 72-day marriage in 2011, which was speculated to be a stunt to boost television ratings. More recently, it’s seen in the palpable tension between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper during their 2019 Oscars performance of the song “Shallow.” Their intimate duet led many fans to believe there was a real romance behind the scenes, captivating audiences and creating a buzz that undoubtedly benefited both their careers, at least on the surface. While promoting “A Star is Born,” Cooper and Gaga’s on-screen chemistry also led to intense speculation about their relationship. At the time, Cooper was in a long-term relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, with whom he has a child. The rumors surrounding Cooper and Gaga’s relationship reportedly strained his relationship with Shayk, and they later split after four years of dating.

These situations of orchestrated chemistry normalize emotional infidelity in Hollywood, the idea that it’s okay to have intense, romantic chemistry off-screen with a co-star while in a committed relationship. Though it seems like harmless excitement, the manufactured perfection of these “relationships” can set unrealistic standards for real-life couples.

Often, overly invested fans take celebrity separations personally. When Taylor Swift ended her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn in 2023, many of Swift’s fans mourned the loss as if it were their own. Heartbroken fans left flowers on Cornelia Street—the site of her former Manhattan residence and the title of a song on her studio album “Lover” detailing her romance with Alwyn — to mourn the couple’s breakup. Thousands of social media posts analyze the lyrics of artists like Swift and Olivia Rodrigo to deduce more about their love lives. Many celebrities enable this behavior by engaging in or encouraging speculation, intensifying the implications of romantic relationships even when they are already in committed partnerships.

As society continues to grapple with authenticity in media representation, there should be a limit on how far celebrities take “fake dating.” Its implications extend beyond mere publicity — the media shapes societal expectations around love and intimacy. This obsession can create hostility toward celebrities’ existing partners who get in the way of orchestrated narratives, something detrimental to both celebrities and their fans.