The year of the pop girl: 10 albums that defined the pop landscape in 2024

2024 was undeniably a game-changer for the music industry. Over the last 12 months, big-time artists, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, released highly successful albums, and emerging artists, such as Gracie Abrams and Griff, stepped into the spotlight. Many of this year’s highest-charting pop albums were sung by female pop artists, all with a genuine knack for lyricism and storytelling.

The influence of these albums exceeded the music industry, transcending into pop culture trends and sparking widely discussed movements that took the internet by storm. Charli XCX introduced mainstream listeners to hyper-pop and party-girl culture, and Taylor Swift brought her record-breaking Eras Tour to millions of fans across the globe. Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, both openers for Swift’s tour, had many viral hits, each releasing albums that quickly rose to the top of the charts this year. Beyoncé stepped away from her traditional sounds, experimenting with her first country album and receiving mixed reviews from critics and fans.

This year had an abundance of iconic pop culture moments, with both upcoming artists and familiar favorites leading the way to create an array of pop albums that defined 2024.

“eternal sunshine” by Ariana Grande, released March 8

Ariana Grande popped back into the public eye in 2024, playing the role of Glinda in the movie version of “Wicked” and releasing her seventh studio album, “eternal sunshine,” just months before. The album is full of allusions to complex topics such as cheating, divorce, parasocial relationships and the harsh reality of being a pop star. Grande excels at discussing these hard-hitting topics through relatable terms, like referring to her marriage as a “situationship.” Experimenting with slower, less upbeat tunes, “eternal sunshine” has tracks like “imperfect for you” that showcase her emotional lyricism, differing from high-energy songs like “bye” and “supernatural,” which are the epitome of pop music. The album showcases the duality of Grande’s signature pop sound while telling the captivating story of the fallout of a relationship.

Best song: Track 10, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

“COWBOY CARTER” by Beyoncé, released March 29

Pop star and global icon Beyoncé took her first step into country music with “COWBOY CARTER.” The album displays her versatility, taking influence from genres like hip-hop and gospel. She pays homage to country music’s roots in African American culture, collaborating with country artists Willie Nelson and Linda Martell. Songs like “II MOST WANTED” and “JOLENE” exemplify the album’s country influences through the use of instruments such as the guitar and fiddle, as well as country lyrical motifs. Other tracks, like “TYRANT” and “YA YA” have both hip-hop and rock influences that further Beyoncé’s goal to ignore genre boundaries with the creation of this album. Her array of musical and artistic influences celebrates the African American community’s contributions to various musical genres and reflects her cultural longevity and immense creativity.

Best song: Track 16, “II MOST WANTED”

“Don’t Forget Me” by Maggie Rogers, released April 12

A local artist, Maggie Rogers, began her career in Easton, Maryland. She released her first album in 2012, but didn’t gain fame until 2016 with the single “Alaska.” “Don’t Forget Me” is Rogers’ first mainstream album and was recorded in under five days, contributing to the album’s raw and exposed vibe. The short time frame and impressive execution of each song make Rogers’ achievement even more admirable. The songs “Drunk” and “It Was Coming All Along” share similar background instruments that contribute to each song’s energetic melodies and individuality. The passion behind Rogers’ voice is evident as she tells a bittersweet story of her desire for security in a relationship while also dealing with the pressures of adulthood. Rogers certainly knows how to create an album that is a whirlwind of energy, combining songs that are both unique to the artist and hold a powerful message.

Best song: Track 1, “It Was Coming All Along”

“THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT” by Taylor Swift, released April 19

Taylor Swift is one of the most well-known artists of this generation; her extreme musical gift and ability to build a genuine connection with her fandom serve her well. Initially announcing the album’s release live during her speech at the 2023 Grammys, Swift built up great anticipation for the release of “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.” The album was her first breakup album since “Red (Taylor’s Version),” so the fans’ expectations varied. Swift, however, did not disappoint. “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT” is heartbreaking and vulnerable, yet a clear example of Swift’s skill for songwriting and storytelling. Her lyrics are melancholic but follow a synth-pop tune with songs like “Fortnight ft. Post Malone” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The album’s complexity continues to shine through on the lower-tempo songs of the album, like “loml” and “So Long, London.” Swift experimented with “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT,” breaking the fourth wall and explicitly addressing her fans through her music with commentary regarding the downside of her fame.

Best song: Track 6, “But Daddy I Love Him”

“Radical Optimism” by Dua Lipa, released May 3

As Dua Lipa’s first album released since 2020, “Radical Optimism” reminds listeners of her ability to craft catchy and rhythmic pop songs. Some songs, such as “Houdini” and “Illusion” continue the high energy, disco-inspired feel of her previous work; others, like “Happy For You” and “French Exit” include calmer instrumentation while maintaining Lipa’s signature groove. The heavy instruments blend well with the artist’s pronounced vocals, giving the album a flirtatious yet sophisticated notion. Despite the fun dance-pop energy of the album, the high stylistic contrast makes some of it feel disjointed and is likely what caused it to receive less critical acclaim and commercial success than some of her previous work.

Best song: Track 4, “These Walls”

“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” by Billie Eilish, released May 17

Billie Eilish is brilliant in making painfully romantic albums full of underlying heartbreaking themes. However, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” strays away from this notion, as Eilish dives into the more obsessive aspects of a relationship, especially in songs like “LUNCH” and “BITTERSUITE.” The album blends Eilish’s previous work and what she wishes to sing about in the future. Eilish first came out in 2023 during a cover story with Variety. Her acceptance of her identity and increasing activity in the queer community is expressed as she sings about finding comfort in the grief that comes with the various stages of a serious relationship.

Best song: Track 7, “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE”

“BRAT” by Charli XCX, released June 7

Honest and edgy with a hyper-pop flair, XCX’s sixth studio album saw her reaching new levels of fame and commercial success. “BRAT” took over the internet, with users joining in to celebrate authenticity, partying and neon green. On the album, XCX experiments with heavy autotune and intense electronic beats, creating a bold, unique sound that significantly influenced pop culture. Her lyrics are blunt yet engaging, bringing listeners along on her exploration of club culture, friendships, and self-reflection. Songs like “Club classics” and “360” feature club-inspired beats and lyrical references. Other popular songs like “I think about it all the time” and “Girl, so confusing” contrast this intensity with their direct and introspective lyrics while maintaining the hyper-pop style and energy present on the rest of the album. “BRAT” is overflowing with personality and originality, providing a breath of fresh air for pop music and working to launch a cultural movement.

Best song: Track 3, “Sympathy is a knife

“The Secret of Us” by Gracie Abrams, released June 21

Gracie Abrams had a wildly successful year, complete with chart-topping viral hits, opening for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” and headlining a tour of her own. On her album “The Secret of Us,” Abrams takes on a new sound, straying away from the low-tempo rawness of her previous work for more upbeat melodies with empowering lyrics. Tracks such as “Risk” and “Blowing Smoke” exhibit her flair for quick-paced storytelling, and the guitar-heavy instrumentation in these songs is prevalent throughout the album. Others like “I Knew It, I Knew You” and “Gave You I Gave You I” take a slower and more emotional approach, with calm sounds highlighting the hard-hitting lyrics to create a well-rounded, captivating album.

Best song: Track 4, “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

“Vertigo” by Griff, released June 12

Griff, known for her opening performances for artists like Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift, finally got the recognition she deserves with this hit album. Griff is a representation of the importance of discovering underground artists. “Vertigo” is ambitious and powerful, with catchy yet emotional songs. Griff used her experience on tour as inspiration, creating an album that sounds as if it’s meant to be sung in sold-out stadiums. The album holds emotional intensity as Griff sings about shedding the old versions of herself as she steps into new relationships and stages of her life. Songs like “Tears For Fun” and “Miss Me Too” encapsulate the anthemic sound of the album, while other songs like “Astronaut” and “Into The Walls” reflect her cleverness as a songwriter.

Best song: Track 9, “Tears For Fun”

“Short n’ Sweet” by Sabrina Carpenter, released Aug. 23

Last but certainly not least, Short n’ Sweet lived up to its title with twelve incredibly entertaining and memorable tracks. Carpenter outdid herself with this no-skip album, landing it at the top of the charts in Billboard’s Top 200 for three consecutive weeks and remaining in the top three ever since its release. The entirety of the album is addicting, with clever and catchy lyrics. A majority of the songs were upbeat, such as “Good Graces” and “Bed Chem,” while “Dumb and Poetic” and “Lie to Girls” were slower and more emotional, showcasing Carpenter’s stylistic vocal span. Carpenter’s album made its mark in the music industry, giving her audience exactly what they asked for.

Best song: Track 1, “Taste”

2024 brought fresh energy and excitement to pop music by combining optimism with just the right amount of sensitivity. Female artists played a significant role in this revitalization, bringing new ideas and expressions of femininity to the genre. These albums and their major commercial success were a major contributor to their Grammy “Album of the Year” nominations. Women dominated the pop music industry in 2024, creating compelling and addictive projects that will be remembered for years to come.