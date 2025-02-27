Lights, camera, stream: Ranking the “Best Picture” nominees for Sunday’s Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards are here. Set to air this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET on AMC and Hulu, the classic ceremony run by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is sure to turn heads once again. Though many highly acclaimed films are on the list, a few selections stand out. “Emilia Pérez” became the most nominated non-English language film ever with 13 total nominations — though some questions have been raised around its praise. “The Substance” became only the seventh horror movie nominated for the Best Picture award, with the 1991 hit “Silence of the Lambs” marking the only horror movie to ever win. The Portuguese drama “I’m Still Here” was also nominated for “Best Picture” this year, bringing the all-time total of foreign-language Best Picture nominations to 20, with only one win coming from the 2019 South Korean film “Parasite.”

It’s time to binge that Oscars’ watchlist. Here is the Black & White’s ranking of the Academy’s Best Picture nominations for 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

10. Emilia Pérez

Despite receiving mixed reviews, “Emilia Pérez” — a musical drama about a Mexican drug lord undergoing gender-affirming surgery — won four awards at the Golden Globes this January, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Original Score, Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña, and Best Foreign Language Film. The movie’s controversy extends beyond award recognition, though, and into the story and the making of the film itself.

The film focuses on current issues in the Mexican cartel but falls short of conveying depth in its examination of them. The character Rita Moral Castro (Zoe Saldaña) struggles with her job and is kidnapped, but her story is suddenly pushed to the background by a mis-toned musical number and never revisited.

One of “Emilia Perez’s” most polarizing attributes is its musical structure, which isn’t properly integrated into the plot enough to underscore Emilia’s or Rita’s moments of reflection. In turn, the musical element feels like a distraction rather than a component to further the story.

More controversy arose surrounding what critics said were a cliched representation of a trans character, poorly managed Mexican accents and resurfaced, controversial social media posts from lead Karla Sofía Gascón.

See where Emilia Pérez is streaming at JustWatch.com.

9. A Complete Unknown

Musical biopics tell the dramatic stories of some of the world’s most celebrated and beloved artists, yet “A Complete Unknown” — a film chronicling the life of Bob Dylan from 1961-1965 — struggles to set itself apart from the genre. The film opens with Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) wandering New York City’s smog-ridden streets with only a guitar case in hand. The movie relies heavily on typical biopic tropes, unable to differentiate itself despite Chalamet’s dedicated performance.

Like many biopics, “A Complete Unknown” assumes its audience’s prior knowledge of the protagonist’s life and offers little contextualization. The film incorporates figures like Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy) with no introduction or meaningful exploration. It abandons characterization, leaving the audience less connected to its characters in favor of highlighting a few iconic moments.

Even without proper characterization, Chalamet and his talented supporting cast, including fellow Oscar nominees Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro, salvage an otherwise hollow retelling. Their shared triumph solidifies “A Complete Unknown” as appropriate for Dylan fans, but few others.

See where A Complete Unknown is streaming at JustWatch.com.

8. Wicked

“Wicked” tells the story of Elphaba, the “Wicked Witch of the West,” on her journey from birth to villainy. Though the film is only part one of two, it delivers a highly climactic ending that is well worth the build-up. It begins with single-serving characters with little nuance or subtlety but persists in exploring the ever-shifting dynamic between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande). Although side characters hold a binary “good” or “bad,” the two young witches provide sufficient depth for the film.

“Wicked” relies on its audience having seen the original “Wizard of Oz,” so instead of introductory world-building, it expands Oz’s scope. The film also plays homage to its popular Broadway adaptation with plenty of lively musical performances, too, which build tension and conflict at critical moments. However, the film’s mostly muted colors lacked the original stageplay’s vibrancy — the best-selling Broadway show ever — restraining its visual impact despite Oz’s grand scale.

See where Wicked is streaming at JustWatch.com.

7. The Substance

“The Substance” follows Elisabeth (Demi Moore), a fading Hollywood actress, as she undergoes an experimental procedure to become “a better version of herself.” In turn, the procedure creates more problems than it solves, and things quickly spiral out of control. The film uses a wide lens in close shots and borrows imagery from other horror staples such as “The Shining” to capture the unorthodox storyline.

Cinematographer Benjamin Kracun further contributes to the horror by zooming in often on Margaret Qualley’s youthful character — who acts as an important contrast to Elisabeth — with a wide smile and blown-out, teary eyes.

The film loses focus at points. In a movie whose commentary centers on old age and identity, Qualley’s character has drawn-out, oddly sensual moments that distract from the main plot. Its climax and eventual ending focus more on the shock factor than a meaningful conclusion.

While “The Substance” earns its place in the horror genre, even contributing greatly to the cosmetic world of movies, it simply cannot compete with the strength of its fellow Oscar nominees. The film lets loose with its horror, though, and director Coralie Fargeat succeeds in making order out of chaos.

See where The Substance is streaming at JustWatch.com.

6. Conclave

In the face of a highly influential election, “Conclave” was one of the year’s most relevant films. The film follows a conclave in the Roman Catholic Church where an assembly of cardinals — Catholic senior clergy members — gather to elect a new pope. The film has several moments that speak to themes of corruption and dishonesty and create an understanding that no person is inherently good in the pursuit of power. Its string-heavy score builds tension and pressure in the characters’ pursuit to choose the right pope, even though no cardinal seems to fit the bill.

The film’s visuals align in portraying the conclave as both stressed and striking, largely attributed to cinematographer Stéphane Fontaine’s ability to extract beauty and meaning with his imagery. Wide shots capture candidates projecting their ideologies at each other while swarms of cardinals surround them, speaking to the confinement the cardinals face. The low angles of a grand cathedral further convey the conclave’s importance and bring the film into harmony.

See where Conclave is streaming at JustWatch.com.

5. Anora

“Anora” is messy to its core, but that doesn’t stop the film from addressing the hushed realities of social classes, prostitution and even immigration. In a whirlwind of parties and drugs lie Brooklyn sex worker Ani and Vanya, the son of a Russian oligarch, who marry within a week of meeting.

At first glance, “Anora” appears focused on Ani’s exploitation of wealth and status throughout their marriage — but the blurry shots of the Coney Island boardwalk and flashy resorts in Las Vegas reflect another message. The film immerses audiences in a world so unknown to Ani that it presents as a dream-like state, showcasing hazy and soft colors. When Vanya pulls away from Ani, the shots become more direct and blunt, depicting the realization that begins to set in on her newfound circumstances.

Cinematographer Drew Daniels’ play on colors reveals the truth of “Anora’s” message to this generation — a critique of capitalism that can take control of modern-day relationships. As a result, “Anora’s” cinematography in a swarm of curse words and drugs supports the very reason why it’s a great nominee for Best Picture.

See where Anora is streaming at JustWatch.com.

4. I’m Still Here

“I’m Still Here” is a difficult movie to digest. The film follows the Paiva family as they navigate the overstepping militant force of 1960s Brazil. A glimpse of a military helicopter flying over a public beach in the film’s establishing shot showcases the setting of Brazil’s political climate early on, and the story continues to exceed in contextualization throughout its entire runtime. While none of the implied murders or tortures committed appear on screen, there exists a powerful depiction of their haunting psychological effects.

The film represents the family’s experiences unfiltered, with the only mystery being the country’s social and military future. Director Walter Salles honored the narrative — an authentic retelling of the Paiva family’s real-life experience — to a degree rarely seen in true story adaptations. In an era in which real names and experiences are too often turned into a quick profit, Salles deeply appreciated the family’s tragic history and executed their account with the utmost justice.

See where I’m Still Here is streaming at JustWatch.com.

3. Nickel Boys

“Nickel Boys” is a cinematic experience like few others. The film, directed by RaMell Ross, is an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. The story follows two young men at a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida. The film’s cinematography is especially unique compared to the other nominees, as it uses the first-person perspective extensively.

In scenes like when Elwood (Ethan Herisse) suffers a violent beating or arrives at Nickel Academy with Turner (Brandon Wilson), Ross abruptly immerses viewers in the protagonists’ lives. Ross captures minuscule details, from a slight nod to teary eyes.

By using a first-person perspective, Ross not only shows how African Americans lived during the Jim Crow era but also forces the audience to experience their fear, pain and resilience as firsthand as possible.

See where Nickel Boys is streaming at JustWatch.com.

2. Dune: Part Two

Although it was nominated for the Academy’s highest honor, “Dune: Part Two’s” omission from a Best Director nomination stunned fans — and rightfully so. Denis Villeneuve created a film that is finally a worthy addition to the “Dune” universe, a notoriously difficult and long-thought-impossible series for directors to adapt. He made bold choices throughout, including muting Hans Zimmer’s iconic score in the film’s most pivotal moment. He balanced the line between auteurship and blockbuster, showing his immense craftsmanship in the high-selling movie.

One of Villeneuve’s greatest directorial strengths throughout his filmography is his control over his sense of scale. In “Dune: Part Two,” he places the planet’s comparatively minute inhabitants against Arrakis’ vastness and the massive machines they build to overcome it. His scale decisions have immense thematic implications, and he simultaneously manages to make them both beautiful and meaningful.

The Academy did recognize cinematographer Greig Fraser’s part in the film’s visual mastery with an Oscar nomination. His collaboration with Villeneuve created imagery that is no less than outstanding, marking the year’s most stunning movie.



See where Dune: Part Two is streaming at JustWatch.com.

1. The Brutalist

“The Brutalist” is one of the decade’s most monumental films. It follows Hungarian refugee and architect László Tóth (Adrian Brody) on his journey building a life in the United States. After a claustrophobic beginning, it opens to a majestic view of the Statue of Liberty accompanied by Daniel Blumberg’s Oscar-nominated score, which ceaselessly captures Tóth’s beautiful yet troubled mind. Oscar-nominated cinematographer Lol Crawley and director Brady Corbet continue composing striking and bold imagery throughout.

Adrian Brody gives his most inspired performance since “The Pianist,” with which he won his first and only Oscar. Paired with Brody’s performance, Corbet and the film’s writers intertwined enough nuance to make Tóth’s story feel real. His story hits an abundance of profound themes in a movie impressively dense even for 215 minutes, including xenophobia, the American dream and conformity, with his very architectural movement — brutalism — being a direct act of defiance against traditional architecture.

Every element in “The Brutalist” works harmoniously together to construct not just the film of the year, but what will perhaps end as the film of the decade.

See where The Brutalist is streaming at JustWatch.com.