The Black & White’s top five most iconic 2025 Grammy Performances

On Feb. 2nd, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards show was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With 94 categories, over 20 musical performances and a huge focus on the LA wildfires, this year’s ceremony was beyond memorable. From emotional tributes to upbeat pop classics, the performances between each award were arguably the most enjoyable parts of the entire show. Here are The Black & White’s top five most iconic performances of the Recording Academy’s 2025 Grammy Awards.

Billie Eilish, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Nine-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish shared the stage with her brother and collaborator, Finneas, to sing her hit single, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER.” The 23-year-old released her third album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” earlier this year, earning a grand total of seven Grammy nominations. Despite not taking home any awards, Eilish left her mark with her beautiful vocals and moody lighting to capture the song’s tone.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, “California Dreamin”

Two of the biggest names in pop, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, paid a heartfelt tribute to the Los Angeles wildfires by giving their rendition of “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas. This performance was beyond touching and honorable. The duo brought powerful emotion and energy to the performance, serving as a light in a dark time for the city. The duo also won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Die With A Smile.”

Raye, “Oscar Winning Tears”

Rising artist Raye left a memorable mark for her Grammy debut by singing “Oscar Winning Tears.” Her raw, passionate voice and deeply personal lyrics, paired with her unmatched stage presence, attests to her growing popularity. The UK native was also nominated in three categories: Songwriter of the Year, Best Engineered Album and Best New Artist.

Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso” x “Please Please Please”

Pop music icon Sabrina Carpenter kicked off the Grammys with a captivating mix of her hit singles, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” The performance kicked off with a short comedic intro involving physical and prop comedy and seamlessly transitioned into the bombshell pop performances she’s known for. The 25-year-old’s acting background served her well, as she charismatically hooked the audience with her signature sparkly outfits and a creative stage set-up.

Chappell Roan, “Pink Pony Club”

Last but not least, up-and-coming pop diva Chappell Roan turned the Grammys into a vibrant, radiant scene with a spirited performance of her song “Pink Pony Club.” The “Midwest princess” delivered an unforgettable show with top-notch vocals, including high notes and belts, with her iconic theatrics. The music industry is lucky to have a pop sensation who can be looked up to as an openly lesbian role model with a confident personality.

Out of the 20 outstanding musical acts, The Black & White selected these as the top five most noteworthy, each with a huge impact on pop culture.