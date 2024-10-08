The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

MoCo EmpowHer hosts third annual College Expert and Alumni Panel

By Ella Kotelanski
October 4, 2024
Ella Kotelanski
Katya Kuzemka, an admissions counselor at the University of Maryland; Evelyn Trier, the assistant director of admissions at Mount Holyoke College; and Daisy Faria, the College and Career Coordinator at Gaithersburg High School served as the panelists.

MoCo EmpowHER hosted its third annual College Expert and Alumni Panel on Tuesday Sept. 24. The event ran from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Carver Educational Services Center in Rockville, open to all high school students in Montgomery County.

MoCo EmpowHER, a student-led leadership organization affiliated with MCPS, is a space for female and non-binary students to discover their strengths and drive change in the community. MoCo EmpowHER organizes various events, including leadership workshops, open mic nights and luncheons. In the past, it has invited women guest speakers from diverse professional fields to lead panels on STEM, law, journalism and fashion.

The panel on Tuesday featured three panelists to offer advice and answer questions about the college process for high school students. Katya Kuzemka, an admissions counselor at the University of Maryland; Evelyn Trier, the assistant director of admissions at Mount Holyoke College; and Daisy Faria, the College and Career Coordinator at Gaithersburg High School served as the panelists. Approximately 45 people registered for the College Expert and Alumni Panel, with many attending in person and a few joining virtually. 

Richard Montgomery High School Senior Liliana Katz-Hollander is Co-Chair of MoCo EmpowerHER. She said the event provided students with a safe space to ask questions.

“One of EmpowHER’s biggest things is really empowering students to pursue the things that they care about,” Katz-Hollander said. “This is definitely a big topic that a lot of students don’t know things about, so we want to give them this opportunity.”

The program opened with an introduction to the organization and event from co-chair Katz-Hollander, followed by panelist introductions. The co-chairs asked various questions, including ones previously submitted by attendees. At 7 p.m., they opened the floor for audience questions, followed by a meet-and-greet.

Panelist Evelyn Trier urged students to reflect and choose the best decision for their futures.

“What do you want from your time in college?” Trier said at the event. “What is your institution going to give you at the end of the day?”

The panelists also spoke about the differences in school sizes and women’s colleges. They offered advice on application essays, encouraging authenticity. The speakers also addressed the impact of student club involvement, school activities, test scores and academics on college applications.

Thomas Wootton High School sophomore Riya Gupta is the Junior Director of EmpowHER. Gupta said she found the panelists’ advice helpful as she navigates her own college process.

“I’m taking away that especially because of my age, knowing that you don’t have to rush everything, and knowing exactly what you want to do is not most important right now,” Gupta said.

