Boys Basketball annihilates Walter Johnson 78–52

The boys’ basketball team (8–1) demolished the WJ Wildcats (3–7) 78–52 Wednesday night in their second cross-town rivalry game of the week.

The Vikings came out strong, hitting two quick three-pointers and gaining a fast lead in the first few minutes. The Wildcats struggled on defense, fighting to play against Whitman’s speed and skill. However, Walter Johnson dominated the boards, out-rebounding Whitman on both ends of the court and closing the score gap to end the first quarter 16-9.

Going into the second quarter, Whitman overtook the game. Sophomore Max Williams commanded the paint pushing past WJ’s defense with ease, and senior Sean Curran excelled on his three-point game. The Wildcats struggled to get shots up against the Viking’s tight defense, deflating their energy and momentum. On offense, Whitman drew numerous fouls, increasing their lead throughout the game.

In the second half, the Vikings continued to outshine WJ and maintained possession for the majority of the game. As predicted, Whitman secured another big win 78-52 against the Wildcats.

The Vikings will look to continue their winning streak against the Gaithersburg Trojans on Jan. 17th at 7:15 p.m., away.