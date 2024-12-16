Wrestling takes dual meet victories against Sherwood and Einstein

The Wrestling team (2–0) took down the Sherwood Warriors (0–1), and the Einstein Titans (0–1) in their first two matches of the season.

After winning states last year, the team had lofty expectations going into the season, with goals to repeat last year’s success and bring home another state title. After losing six seniors key to their state championship run last year, the team brought back some of its core from their state championship run, including junior Solomon Randall who was an individual state champion last season.

They started the season off well, with pins from six different wrestlers to give the Warriors no chance at pulling off an upset. Randall, and other state placers from last season including junior Chris Lindstrom, started their seasons off with wins in what was a dominant display by the Vikes. The Vikes would go on to win 53-24.

Einstein, a tougher opponent who had two individual state champions last season, gave the Vikes no issues as Whitman again cruised to victory, this time 54-20. Though the Vikes did drop the two matches against defending state champions on pins, they outscored the rest of the Titans 54-8, off of five pins and two forfeited matches. It was another impressive display early in the season for the defending state champions.

The Vikes will look to continue their early season success this week as they take on the Northwood Gladiators on Tuesday and the Wheaton Knights on Thursday, both away.