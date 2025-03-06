Varsity girls’ soccer coach Gregory Herbert retires after 20 years

The bleachers erupted with cheers at Loyola University on Nov. 15th as the varsity girls’ soccer team secured their fourth consecutive state championship. Additionally, they successfully completed an undefeated season and set a Maryland record as the first team to win a four-peat state title.

Just four months later, head coach Gregory Herbert officially announced his leave in late January, following 20 years in the position and ending his career on a remarkable note.

Herbert has been a part of the Whitman sports community for 24 years. He began his career in 2001, coaching the varsity boys’ tennis team. The following fall, he transitioned to coaching boys’ JV soccer until 2005, when he became the head coach of girls’ soccer, and he has held that position ever since.

Reflecting on his time in the community, Herbert shared that his greatest joy has been building relationships with the players and watching them grow each year.

“Getting to really appreciate their personalities and who they are as unique individuals is my favorite part about coaching,” Herbert said. “It just really drives the point home of what it’s all about and why I appreciate and enjoy coaching so much.”

According to Herbert, the players have been the key to such successful seasons over the past four years. The talent and dedication that the players brought to the team made his coaching experience both unique and special. With Division I commits nearly every year, the program has differentiated itself from other schools in Maryland. Building team chemistry has always been a crucial part of his agenda and integral to the program’s foundation. In 2023, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) named Herbert Maryland State Girls Soccer Coach of the Year, helping foster a team culture with one of the strongest reputations of any team at Whitman.

In addition to Herbert’s retirement, Assistant Coach Kenneth Heckert will also be stepping down. The two teachers have a unique relationship compared to other teacher duos at Whitman, having grown up together in Philadelphia. Heckert and Herbert have been long-time friends and continue their relationship with neighboring houses and classrooms.

“I’ve known Mr. Herbert since I was probably seven. I vacationed with him growing up, we would spend New Year’s Eve together, as well as Christmas Eve,” Heckert said. “He’s obviously the reason I came to Whitman.”

Outside of coaching, Heckert teaches Honors U.S. History and AP Psychology, while Herbert teaches AP U.S. History and Law. Both teachers have built a reputation as inspiring teachers for many students. The challenges of balancing coaching, teaching and fatherhood were the main factors in their decision to retire.

“The most difficult part of coaching is just trying to find enough time to help everyone and support everyone,” Herbert said. “In the end, it was one of the biggest reasons why I stepped down. I just didn’t have the time that I needed to support both my team, students and family.”

Over his two decades as a coach, Herbert built a lasting legacy, instilling traditions and values within the program and its players. The coaches have created tangible traditions that have spread to other teams and will continue for years to come. Junior Kendall Venegas played on the team this past fall season and attributes the team’s success to their fighting factor.

“We really pour our whole heart and soul into the team, and Herbert creates this intense atmosphere not only at games but also practices,” Venegas said. “Unlike club teams, the coaches have made the team competitive yet comfortable, and I think that’s a huge aspect to us winning.”

While never having coached a club team, Herbert highlights the difference between club and school sports, emphasizing that high school players compete because they genuinely love the game.

“I have had several girls quit club soccer but continue at Whitman,” Herbert said. “That belief and rediscovery of the sport and why it’s fun to play something is what I try to drive home to the girls.”

While both coaches’ decision to leave has been finalized, the future staff for girls’ soccer remains unknown. As the position is in high demand, Herbert is intrigued about who is interested but has no further information.

“I’m excited to find out and support them,” Herbert said. “If they have any interest in reaching out to me, I’d be more than happy to support them in any way that I can.”