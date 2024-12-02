Fall activities around Bethesda

Festive and filled with traditions, fall is the perfect time for Whitman students to find fun activities in the community. The Black & White explored activities around Bethesda to find ones that add best to the fall experience.

Markoff’s Haunted Forest

Located in Dickerson, MD, this spooky attraction is famous for its over-the-top haunted forest. Participants can explore the haunted town, which includes a 45-minute wagon ride outside the property. Many food stands were set up for guests to grab quick bites before embarking into the forest. Some of the most popular stands include s’mores, hotdogs, maple donuts and burgers. In the front of the forest lies a firepit with a DJ and inside the trail hides creepy actors waiting to jump out. Along the trail, a series of houses, and inside, they each have unique layouts to scare the participants. Most notable was the ‘bridge house,’ which had an elevated bridge and smoke. Overall, Markoff’s Haunted Forest is perfect for anyone looking for a hands-on, live experience of the Halloween fear.

Homestead Farm

Located in Poolesville, MD, this farm is home to a pumpkin patch and apple orchard, where people can pick whatever they prefer. The pumpkin patch includes all different sizes and colors of pumpkin, while their apple orchard has many different types of apples. Their market is also located near their entrance, where they sell fruit preserves, local honey, a variety of vegetables, tomatoes and apple cider. Visitors can observe their farm animals and even get close up with them. Homestead also offers hayrides around their property at certain times of the day. Homestead Farm is a great fit for anyone looking to pick their own pumpkins and fruit this season.

Field of Screams

Located in Olney, MD, this intense haunted forest is sure to make participants scream. Visitors also have the opportunity to participate in carnival games and a haunted slaughter factory. First, participants are instructed to enter the slaughterhouse, which presents a gory representation of a human slaughterhouse. Next, the second attraction is an approximately hour-long haunted trail. On this trail, there are multiple different themed areas like aliens, zombies, prisons and pirates. Throughout the trail, scare actors will jump out and occasionally grab participants to invoke even more fear.

The Black & White hopes that this guide will help you find the perfect fall activities for anyone looking for festive fun!





