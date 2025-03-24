The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

MCPS launches boundary studies to establish new attendance zones

By Maria Garcia-Musalem
March 24, 2025
Courtesy of MCPS
MCPS identifies four priorities for changing school boundaries: promoting diverse student bodies, maintaining proximity to students’ homes, minimizing educational disruptions and ensuring fiscal responsibility.

MCPS began a new boundary study to determine school attendance zones for the 2027-2028 school year after adopting a $1.3 million proposal, Dec. 5. The study coincides with the district’s plans to reopen Charles W. Woodward High School in Rockville, open the new Crown High School and expand Damascus High School in Gaithersburg. MCPS officials aim to use the rezoning process to reduce school overcrowding.

Spatial planning firm FLO Analytics, which has experience working with large school districts like MCPS, will facilitate the study following MCPS facility planning policies. The goal is to unbiasedly ensure that school infrastructure can support the county’s high-quality educational programs.

MCPS board members have shared concerns about FLO Analytics’ lack of staff diversity and ability to be culturally responsive. While MCPS has not yet released details about a steering committee for the study, the school board must establish the new boundaries by March 2026 since new schools will open in August 2027. Officials plan to provide essential updates and key information on a MCPS website dedicated to the project. The process will gather input from students, staff, parents and community members through surveys and online forums.

There are currently four public information meetings scheduled to provide details on the boundary study scope, process and engagement opportunities. Regarding the reopening of Charles W. Woodward High School, MCPS will host a virtual session via zoom on April 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and an in-person session on April 8 at Walter Johnson High School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To discuss the opening of Crown High School and expansion of Damascus High School, MCPS will host a virtual session via zoom on April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and an in-person session on April 9 at Gaithersburg High School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Bloom Planning, an educational consulting firm and subcontractor, will lead community engagement efforts for the study and ensure stakeholder input aligns with MCPS community engagement policies. MCPS Superintendent of Schools Thomas W. Taylor released a video introducing the project.

“Because this involves some pretty big new attendance zones, this will likely have a domino impact across the county,” Taylor said. “This is a lot to process.”

MCPS identifies four priorities for changing school boundaries: promoting diverse student bodies, maintaining proximity to students’ homes, minimizing educational disruptions and ensuring fiscal responsibility.

In the past, boundary studies have divided the MCPS community, provoking debate over the balance of diversity and proximity to students’ homes. In 2019, hundreds of upset community members attended meetings about a countywide boundary analysis.

Montgomery County Board of Education President Julie Yang said the board must ensure transparency throughout the process.

“We are dealing with families’ routines, and families have a sense of belonging and take pride in their schools, so I understand all of that emotion,” Yang said.

Until the Northwood building in Silver Spring is finished, Northwood High School students are using the Woodward building, which is still under construction.

The boundary studies will not affect elementary school attendance zones. However, the review for reopening Charles W. Woodward High School will include re-evaluating the zones for Walt Whitman, Bethesda Chevy-Chase, Montgomery Blair, Albert Einstein, Walter Johnson, John F. Kennedy, Northwood and Wheaton high schools along with their feeder middle schools.

The study for opening Crown High School and expanding Damascus High School will impact Winston Churchill, Clarksburg, Damascus, Gaithersburg, Richard Montgomery, Northwest, Poolesville, Quince Orchard, Seneca Valley, Watkins Mill and Thomas S. Wootton high schools, along with their respective middle schools.

Taylor said the rezoning could impact schools that don’t border Damascus, Crown, or Charles W. Woodward High School, emphasizing the significance of the process.

“This can be pretty intense and an emotional experience,” Taylor said. “Many of your family decisions may have been tied to planning where your children were going to be assigned to go to school. We know that this is a big deal, and if we’re going to make a change to attendance boundaries, we must process with as much thought and care as possible.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Many U.S. colleges and universities award credit for AP exams and typically grant exemptions from entry-level courses to students who score four or five.
College Board to offer two new AP Kickstart courses
The research finds that average admission rates at bachelor’s degree-granting colleges and universities now exceed levels from 20 years ago.
College acceptance rates rebound after downturn in recent years
Starting Jan. 1, 2026, MoCo businesses will no longer be allowed to provide customers plastic bags at checkout, except for certain items like fresh meat, prescription drugs and dry cleaning.
Montgomery County bans plastic bags at retail stores, doubles paper bag tax
In addition to Herbert’s retirement, Assistant Coach Kenneth Heckert will also be stepping down. The two teachers have a unique relationship compared to other teacher duos at Whitman, having grown up together in Philadelphia. Heckert and Herbert have been long-time friends and continue their relationship with neighboring houses and classrooms.
Varsity girls’ soccer coach Gregory Herbert retires after 20 years
The dance will be held in the main Whitman gym from 9 to 11 p.m., with the doors closing at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and are available on the GoFan app. 
Whitman SGA hosts Spring Fling Dance
Quizbowl is a fast-paced, buzzer-based competition that tests players on various academic and non-academic subjects, including history, literature, science, math and pop culture. Each team consists of four players who compete head-to-head against another team.
Whitman Quizbowl team advances to the finals
More in Spotlight
Heroines of Maryland: Katie Ledecky
Heroines of Maryland: Katie Ledecky
As visitors walk through the exhibit, posters are lined in rows that chronologically display the history of comic books. The display encompasses a wide history of comics, from Yiddish comics of the early 20th century to the founding of comic book entities like DC and Marvel in the 1940s and eventually modern graphic novels.
Capital Jewish Museum spotlights Judaism's influence on comic book industry
The term “tradwife,” short for traditional wife, refers to women who embrace conventional gender roles, often prioritizing homemaking and family care over professional pursuits.
Tradwife influencers: A cult of domesticity
Apps like Google Maps that monitor travel are already the focus of subpoenas used to prosecute women seeking reproductive care out of state.
Our bodies, our data: The fight for digital autonomy
Despite significant progress on the field, women still account for less than 25% of head coaches in NCAA women’s sports, and female coaches are practically nonexistent in men’s sports. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, only 13% of all coaches were women.
Beyond the game: the fight for female coaches
A prevailing fear on Capitol Hill is that voters won’t recognize actions that benefit the long term if they don’t reflect in the short term, and will punish representatives for not heralding instantaneous reform. 
Instant gratification hinders governmental efficiency
About the Contributor
Maria Garcia-Musalem
Maria Garcia-Musalem, Feature Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Cinnamon raisin bagel.