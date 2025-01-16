The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Girls Basketball defeats Walter Johnson 57–54

By Ainsley Hollis
January 16, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ basketball team (6–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats 57–54 on Wednesday night in North Bethesda.

WJ started out with a 5–0 lead, but it was short-lived as the Vikes quickly fought back. The Wildcats were a tough opponent but after the first quarter, they seemed to lose steam and got more sloppy with their passes, opening up more scoring opportunities for the Vikes. Going into halftime the Vikes were dominating 34–18, ready to finish the game with a win. The Wildcats came into the second half with more energy, catching up to the Vikes leaving only a two-point difference. The girls fought back when they started pushing in transition to hit more open shots, securing the win.

Senior captain Faith Gardner-Johnston, junior Kathryn Marquardt, and sophomore Leela Patel all scored double-digits in the game, and the team hit a total of 12 three-pointers. The Girls will play Gaithersburg at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at home.

