Girls lacrosse outduels B-CC 8-7 in ultimate Battle of Bethesda

The girls’ lacrosse team (2-3) defeated the BCC Barons (1-3) 8-7 on Wednesday night, securing their second consecutive win after three tough losses to begin the season.

The Vikes opened the game firing on all cylinders, keeping consistent possession and controlling the draws to help them take a sizable lead into the half. On defense, Catherine Reichert dominated on ground balls and quick transitions.

However, the Barons began to mount a comeback in the third quarter, scoring multiple goals against the usually steadfast Whitman defense and eventually cutting the deficit to just one goal. Nevertheless, the Vikes stayed strong, maintaining possession throughout the fourth quarter and fending off the comeback, earning their first road victory of the season. Seniors Quinn Foa and Kaitlin Lowy led the way on offense, scoring four and two goals respectively to give Whitman the advantage.

The Vikes will face the Wheaton Knights on Saturday, April 5th at 11:30 with hopes of winning their third game in a row.