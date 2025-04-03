The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Girls lacrosse outduels B-CC 8-7 in ultimate Battle of Bethesda

By Maxwell Wolf
April 3, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ lacrosse team (2-3) defeated the BCC Barons (1-3) 8-7 on Wednesday night, securing their second consecutive win after three tough losses to begin the season.

The Vikes opened the game firing on all cylinders, keeping consistent possession and controlling the draws to help them take a sizable lead into the half. On defense, Catherine Reichert dominated on ground balls and quick transitions.

However, the Barons began to mount a comeback in the third quarter, scoring multiple goals against the usually steadfast Whitman defense and eventually cutting the deficit to just one goal. Nevertheless, the Vikes stayed strong, maintaining possession throughout the fourth quarter and fending off the comeback, earning their first road victory of the season. Seniors Quinn Foa and Kaitlin Lowy led the way on offense, scoring four and two goals respectively to give Whitman the advantage. 

The Vikes will face the Wheaton Knights on Saturday, April 5th at 11:30 with hopes of winning their third game in a row.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Before the 2024 season, the College Football Playoff Committee expanded the playoff system and several teams changed conferences.
One year later: College Football’s 12-team successful playoff had a major flaw
Heroines of Maryland: Katie Ledecky
Heroines of Maryland: Katie Ledecky
Despite significant progress on the field, women still account for less than 25% of head coaches in NCAA women’s sports, and female coaches are practically nonexistent in men’s sports. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, only 13% of all coaches were women.
Beyond the game: the fight for female coaches
The Black and White's Official March Madness Bracket
The Black and White's Official March Madness Bracket
But this season has shown the opposite — many games have been thrilling and unpredictable, giving fans more entertainment than in previous years.
One year later: College Football’s 12-team successful playoff had a major flaw
Drawing several fouls in the lane, the Vikings were looking secure in the first quarter. While it took time for Laurel to find a rhythm on offense, they completely turned things around in the second quarter.
Boys Basketball falls to Laurel 68–53 in state championship
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus