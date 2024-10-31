The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

How growing up abroad changed my perspective on life

By Fiona Graham
October 30, 2024
Nikhita Dass
In early 2019, partway through fourth grade, I went out with my family for sushi, which was not an unusual occurrence. Unbeknownst to me, my parents were figuring out how to break some news.

In early 2019, partway through fourth grade, I went out with my family for sushi, which was not an unusual occurrence. Unbeknownst to me, my parents were figuring out how to break some news. That day, my parents dropped the bomb. “Surprise! Dad’s gotten a high-ranking job at the Shanghai Consulate, this summer, we’re moving to Shanghai,” they said. With tears in my eyes, I sprinted to the bathroom, shocked. I hadn’t seen it coming at all and didn’t want to leave the home I had created here. I was finally settling in and was terrified of leaving and having to start all over. Even though this wasn’t the first time my parents had had this conversation with me, it didn’t get easier.

I’ve always struggled with considering any place home. In fact, I’ve called so many places “home” that it’s difficult to distinguish one where I actually felt at home. My dad joined the State Department’s Foreign Service before I was born, so my life has been a series of moves, constantly being uprooted again and again. 

My parents never heard my complaints, they would repeat that I’d “appreciate it in the future.” Even still, repeatedly saying goodbye to the friends and lifestyle we’d embrace for a few years at a time was difficult for me as a child. I was born in the UK before moving to Taiwan for 10 months. Immediately following Taiwan I moved to Ghana for six months, before moving to China. After living in China for two years, my family moved to Ethiopia for three years, and then to Bethesda for four. After Bethesda, my family moved to Shanghai for the better part of three years, before coming back to Bethesda, where we’ve been since. 

Even though I struggled with the way I grew up, today there are many things I’ve grown to appreciate about my childhood. In particular, I’m glad for the exposure I received to cultures I never would have experienced otherwise. I’ve peered over Lalibela churches in Ethiopia tucked deep below ground level and watched thousands of skyscraper lights bring the Shanghai Bund to life. I am grateful to have traveled extensively and experienced these sights at such a young age, and to have seen so many cultures up close. My family has always been the constant holding me still in the face of everything swirling around me. I feel lucky to have traveled to so many places, and yet part of me wishes for a solid foundation to call home.

Story continues below advertisement

Growing up in so many different locations distorted my sense of identity — I didn’t know who I was without my constant moves. It’s my go-to fun fact, my two truths and a lie. Sometimes, I feel like it’s the most interesting thing about me. 

When you’re constantly moving, it’s rare to end up in a place more than once. However, since the State Department is in D.C., my family has lived in Bethesda more than once. Thanks to this, I’ve gotten to maintain certain friendships since elementary school. These friendships became a rock that I could rely on, especially when I had to quickly transition between living in Shanghai and Bethesda when the U.S. government evacuated government officials and relatives during COVID-19. 

It felt like I had only just settled down in Bethesda before I was back in Shanghai. I hated having to leave a place and come back just to leave again, and I felt like as soon as I got comfortable somewhere, I was told we were moving. The constant back and forth made me hate my lifestyle even more, and I begged my dad to quit the Foreign Service and get a “normal job like everyone else.” He didn’t listen, and while I now understand why he refused, at the time I was devastated that I’d been uprooted again, and I couldn’t understand why he enjoyed it so much. 

Looking back, while I do wish growing up overseas didn’t cause me to question my identity and who I am so much, I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. I’ve seen things and places that I’ll probably never see again, and my travels have created unique experiences beyond comparison. I’ll never forget the eye-opening experiences of school trips in Shanghai to underfunded areas of China and seeing Meskel parades in the streets of Ethiopia. Instances like this make me appreciate the way I’ve grown up, despite the downsides. 

While I wouldn’t necessarily choose this lifestyle for myself in the future, I recognize the doors it has opened for me and how it has allowed me to learn about other cultures up close. Though I don’t want being the child of a Foreign Service officer to define me, I couldn’t imagine my life any other way.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Blogs
On the first day of school, I never knew what to say when my teachers asked what I did over the summer. I didn’t have anything worth sharing. My summers were all the same: I would witness my peers galavanting off to all ends of the world while I was stuck at home.
The importance of traveling in your teenage years: my experience leaving the country
Redefining fluency: the value of language classes for everyone
Redefining fluency: the value of language classes for everyone
piano
How playing the piano helped me find myself
While I understand that not having a day off listed on the MCPS calendar can contribute to the lack of knowledge about Eid and Ramadan, being surrounded by people who don’t understand such an important celebration in my life is alienating.
My experience celebrating an ignored holiday
My goal for the week was to connect with as many people as possible: no one was too big or small to converse with.
My experience as a high school sports writer at the Senior Bowl
“Minecraft” has become synonymous with childhood in the last decade, and for kids like me, it was both the ultimate creative outlet and the foundation of my earliest friendships. 
Real friends in a virtual world: My experience with video games
More in Opinion
The leaves are starting to fall and the temperature is beginning to drop — autumn is here, and with it comes the season of pumpkin spice and soups.
Five decadent recipes to bake this fall
Ashwagandha, a supplement meant to relieve stress, is the internet’s current wellness obsession.
Ashwagandha: a magic supplement or placebo?
In 1948, American psychologist Bertram Forer administered a personality test to his students, offering each of them a tailored analysis based on their responses.
The Barnum effect: unethical persuasion of the masses
Curling up with a book borrowed from the library, a young girl settles in for a cozy fall evening. She cracks the spine of her book, inhaling the familiar scent of paper as she turns to the first page.
Turning the page on fantasy "BookTok"
21st Century Studios’ newest project “Alien: Romulus” marks the return of the now seven-movie “Alien” franchise. The film rose to the top of the charts just weeks after its release, quickly becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of 2024.
“Alien: Romulus” bursts out of theaters
In the 2020 Democratic primaries, then-Senator Kamala Harris was polling at a mere five percent of the youth vote.
Who’s winning the youth vote? All signs point to Harris
More in Spotlight
The 2024 election is one week away and the stakes couldn’t be higher. From the presidential election to control of the House and Senate to local races like the surprisingly competitive Maryland Senate race, a lot will be decided on Nov. 5.
Countdown to the Election: one week left
Since OpenAI’s 2022 unveiling of ChatGPT for the public — the first major generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, teachers — parents and school administrators have worried about its impact on students’ education.
How high school students are using AI today
The afternoon sun leaks through the windows, illuminating books littered on shelves. The sound of flipping pages and friendly chatter echoes through the bookstore as customers file in.
Wonderland Books: bringing the joy of reading back to Bethesda
Many seniors in high school have an idea of what they want to pursue post-graduation, whether it’s attending university, getting a job or chasing a passion.
Process of committing to college for sports at Whitman
As the regular season resumes, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has an opportunity for a breakout moment after an all-time high following the United States Women's National Team’s (USWNT) gold medal run at the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics.
Is the National Women's Soccer League turning European?
The 2024 election is one week away and the stakes couldn’t be higher. From the presidential election to control of the House and Senate to local races like the surprisingly competitive Maryland Senate race, a lot will be decided on Nov. 5.
Countdown to the Election: two weeks left
About the Contributors
Fiona Graham
Fiona Graham, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Cinnamon raisin
Nikhita Dass
Nikhita Dass, Online Editor-In-Chief
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? I wanted to be able to share news on current events and issues with my community. What is your favorite board game? Monopoly