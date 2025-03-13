The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Beyond the bunny hills: Why pushing your limits makes you a better skier

By Jose Urzua
March 13, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko
Even if a person fails, they gain invaluable knowledge and have an opportunity to learn more about success. With the right people by your side, there is little doubt that you will succeed in your goals.

One year ago, I embarked on a ski trip with a group of friends to Whitetail, a ski resort outside of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. During the hour-long car ride, we discussed our expectations for the trip. Most of us already knew how to ski, but Mark, one of our friends, was planning to snowboard for the first time. He was determined to learn how to do it by the end of the trip. 

Once we arrived at the ski resort, we clicked into our snowboards and skis, and our anticipation built for the exhilarating upcoming hours on the slopes. We sat in the ski lift, nervous for the first ride down. Although it was his first time snowboarding, Mark didn’t seem to be afraid at all. Rather than playing it safe and starting on the bunny hills, he decided to go down a “blue” path with us — one of the more advanced trails. We stayed with him, encouraging him to make it to the base. Once we got down, he stood triumphantly, smiled, and exclaimed, “Let’s do that again.” 

We continued that cycle, and Mark never once complained. We happily complimented and encouraged him. By the end of just one day, Mark had already impressively mastered all of the beginner snowboarding skills. His commitment to learning despite struggling down the slope was a mindset that allowed him to break down his mental blocks, and Mark’s choice to go down an advanced slope first forced him to pick up new skills quickly.

That same day, my friends asked if we could go down a “black diamond.” I consider myself a mediocre skier, so I was naturally apprehensive. However, I decided to go for it, inspired by Mark’s and my friends’ support. 

Story continues below advertisement

When we reached the summit, I could see the slope lights leading down to the base. By then, it was night, and everything was shrouded in darkness. In a way, the lights acted as a clear path to my goal. We peered over the edge, exhilarated by the prospect of going down the first black diamond of the night. Yet, I held some reservations about my own capacity to get down safely. One of my friends noticed my restraint and decided to stay with me throughout my descent. 

The support of more skilled people when taking risks helps people overcome even serious mental barriers to success. Having someone further along by my side flattens the learning curve. I reached the bottom safe and sound despite falling a fair number of times on my descent.

Research confirms that friends have a measurable impact on motivation. A study in the journal Child Development in 2021 found that, for teens, having close friends is a better predictor of success later in life than having close parents. NIH found in 2023 that even in academics, the support of friends can push you to achieve more than you expected you were capable of.

Taking risks is essential to learning almost anything, whether swimming, cooking, skiing or even writing. Even if a person fails, they gain invaluable knowledge and have an opportunity to learn more about success. With the right people by your side, there is little doubt that you will succeed in your goals.

This winter, I want to learn how to snowboard — I’ll most definitely adopt Mark’s mindset on the slopes and trust my friends’ faith in me.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Blogs
Child Development built upon my ability to read people’s emotions since every kid has unique qualities, such as expressing themselves through drawing instead of voicing their opinions. As my group taught our lessons, each with a new theme, I witnessed how preschoolers process information and use their cognitive thinking skills in real-time.
Child Development needs more recognition
As my cousin swiped through photos on his phone, I noticed I was less interested in the screen and the pictures he had to show me. Apps that rely especially on engagement, such as mobile games or social media, use color to hook and keep users’ attention.
Color and the brain: Why I made my phone black-and-white
On the first day of school, I never knew what to say when my teachers asked what I did over the summer. I didn’t have anything worth sharing. My summers were all the same: I would witness my peers galavanting off to all ends of the world while I was stuck at home.
The importance of traveling in your teenage years: My experience leaving the country
In early 2019, partway through fourth grade, I went out with my family for sushi, which was not an unusual occurrence. Unbeknownst to me, my parents were figuring out how to break some news.
How growing up abroad changed my perspective on life
Staying on top of assignments can be overwhelming, especially for students who need help completing them to begin with.
Redefining fluency: the value of language classes for everyone
piano
How playing the piano helped me find myself
More in Opinion
Photo by Ron Lach, pexels.com
Lights, camera, stream: Ranking the "Best Picture" nominees for Sunday's Oscars
Though the round-up fundraising strategy, or “point-of-sale” fundraising, was first introduced in the late 2000s, it has only gained widespread success in the past few years.
From spare change to real change: Rethinking checkout charity
Here are The Black & White’s top five most iconic performances of the Recording Academy’s 2025 Grammy Awards.
The Black & White’s top five most iconic 2025 Grammy Performances
The Vikes became Maryland's first high school girls soccer team to win four consecutive state championships
The best Whitman sports moments of 2024
Health insurance companies profit from refusing to cover customers’ health care, which directly leads to the physical harm of many clients. Companies often claim that a service isn’t necessary or that the care is outside the provider’s network, profiting at the expense of American lives and well-being.
The fatal cost of America's profit-driven healthcare system
Staying on top of assignments can be overwhelming, especially for students who need help completing them to begin with.
Five free apps to help you succeed in school
More in Spotlight
In the 2023-2024 school year, current seniors Nomi Bortnick and Allison Khani created the Adaptive Music class to help provide every student with a music education.
Adaptive Music: Spreading musical opportunities to everybody
Starting Jan. 1, 2026, MoCo businesses will no longer be allowed to provide customers plastic bags at checkout, except for certain items like fresh meat, prescription drugs and dry cleaning.
Montgomery County bans plastic bags at retail stores, doubles paper bag tax
After the conversation, Carver and Yen introduced some of the dogs from the book and the shelter to the audience.
Wonderland Books hosts dog adoption Q&A
In 1912, Barton died from pneumonia in her home at the age of 90. Her impact on education and humanitarian aid remains a prominent part of society today.
Heroines of Maryland: Clara Barton
Meet the 2025-2026 SMOB Candidates: Peter Boyko and Anuva Maloo
Meet the 2025-2026 SMOB Candidates: Peter Boyko and Anuva Maloo
Boys Basketball overcomes B-CC 61–58 in overtime nailbiter to win regional finals
Boys Basketball overcomes B-CC 61–58 in overtime nailbiter to win regional finals
About the Contributors
Jose Urzua
Jose Urzua, Opinion Writer
Grade 12
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus