Child Development needs more recognition

I never understood how to talk to kids.

Most people could do it naturally, but it never came to me, and I had difficulty forging relationships with children. I figured my best bet was to avoid them instead of trying to connect with them, so whenever I was asked to babysit, I was quick to come up with a new excuse — some homework assignment I’d forgotten about, or a sudden sports practice that I couldn’t miss. It wasn’t until right after my freshman year that my mindset changed.

That summer, I was set to volunteer at my church as a camp counselor. On my first day, I stared out of my window on the car ride there, running through every worst-case scenario. I prepared myself for all the kids to come in crying, shouting things like, “I miss my mom!” and “When can we go home?” Upon entering the auditorium, I anxiously sat on the carpet and waited for the girls to show up.

As soon as the clock hit nine a.m., the girls burst through the doors with smiles on their faces. They quickly began dancing to the music playing in the background, wide eyes watching me and copying my movements. Surprisingly, it was easy for me to match their energy and laughter soon filled the room. As the end of the summer loomed over my head, I was upset that I wouldn’t see the girls again. It was then that I realized my resistance towards kids wasn’t because they were an inconvenience or impossible to reach, but because I hadn’t been willing to get to know them.

Towards the end of my sophomore year, I met with my counselor to choose the next year’s courses. Without knowing anything about the course, I checked the box for Child Development to spend more time learning about young kids and to better understand my time at camp last summer.

I assumed it would be an easy A, sitting through lectures and watching slideshows on child psychology. When my teacher told us we’d come up with a lesson plan to teach the kids when they arrived, I thought I’d misheard her. I quickly glanced around the room and it was evident that I wasn’t the only one.

The following day, I immediately noticed the class was half the size. I figured I’d stick it out, wanting to branch out of my comfort zone — and as the class moved forward, I realized I had made the right decision.

On my first day with the kids, I was a bundle of nerves once again. I stood frozen, watching my group members circle the room and set down the kids’ morning packets. Standing in the middle of a preschool classroom might not sound intimidating, but it is. I stared blankly at the cabinets full of toys, my mind racing with questions. My thoughts traced back to my first morning at summer camp, and I realized I was feeling the same anxiety as I did then.

As I watched the first kid walk to the door, a grin began to form on my face. She was fiddling with the ends of her dress, smiling shyly to herself. I held her hand as I walked her to her cubby and the joy I felt in that moment was impossible to hide.

Throughout the week, I realized that there was truly nothing better than spending quality time with the kids. I watched them bounce their ideas off each other, admiring how fearless each kid was, never seeming to care about others’ judgments. Seeing their excitement to learn made my day. I quickly learned to collaborate with my group members so we could anticipate what each kid needed, whether it was extra help grasping the concept of our lesson or a hug on a rough day, and create an environment where they could all thrive in their own ways.

Child Development built upon my ability to read people’s emotions since every kid has unique qualities, such as expressing themselves through drawing instead of voicing their opinions. As my group taught our lessons, each with a new theme, I witnessed how preschoolers process information and use their cognitive thinking skills in real-time. I learned things about myself, like how I thrive in a group setting and how I best care for children while gaining confidence. Our lessons modeled an actual preschool curriculum and gave me a glimpse into how teaching works.

I quickly learned to stay calm in hectic environments, showing me the difficulties that come with being a successful leader. Signing up for Child Development was one of the most impactful choices I’ve made, allowing me to visualize my mistakes towards children in the past and fully explore my interests in education, preparing for my possible career paths.

Whether the day was exceedingly chaotic or smooth, spending time learning about the preschoolers and myself was worth every minute.