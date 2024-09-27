The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

LIVE: Boys soccer takes on Tuscarora

By Kavi Varma and Kavya Rajani
September 26, 2024

Tune into The Pressbox here.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Livestreams
LIVE: Girls soccer takes on Montgomery Blair
LIVE: Girls soccer takes on Montgomery Blair
LIVE: Girls Soccer takes on Quince Orchard
LIVE: Girls Soccer takes on Quince Orchard
LIVE: Baseball takes on Leonardtown in state championships
LIVE: Baseball takes on Leonardtown in state championships
LIVE: Baseball takes on Blair in state quarterfinals
LIVE: Baseball takes on Blair in state quarterfinals
LIVE: Baseball takes on Quince Orchard in regional finals
LIVE: Baseball takes on Quince Orchard in regional finals
LIVE: Boys volleyball takes on Poolesville in second round of playoffs
LIVE: Boys volleyball takes on Poolesville in second round of playoffs
More in Sports
Flag Football demolishes Churchill 20–6
Flag Football demolishes Churchill 20–6
Due to the sport’s low cost, low intensity and low chance of injury, pickleball initially appealed to older generations. Eventually, the game’s simplicity reached all ages and became a recreational activity that anyone could play.
MCPS launches pickleball at all 25 high schools
Boys Soccer stuns Montgomery Blair 4–1
Boys Soccer stuns Montgomery Blair 4–1
Girls Soccer defeats Quince Orchard 2–1
Girls Soccer defeats Quince Orchard 2–1
Girls Soccer defeats Northwest 3–1
Girls Soccer defeats Northwest 3–1
Girls Soccer bests Good Counsel 1–0 in overtime thriller
Girls Soccer bests Good Counsel 1–0 in overtime thriller
About the Contributors
Kavi Varma
Kavi Varma, Sports Writer
Grade 11
Kavya Rajani
Kavya Rajani, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? San Francisco