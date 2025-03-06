The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

LIVE: Boys Basketball takes on B-CC in Regional Finals

By Aidan Farber and Ben Belford-Peltzman
March 6, 2025

Tune into The Pressbox here.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Livestreams
LIVE: Boys Basketball takes on Churchill in second round of playoffs
LIVE: Boys Basketball takes on Churchill in second round of playoffs
LIVE: Ice Hockey takes on Montgomery Blair
LIVE: Ice Hockey takes on Montgomery Blair
LIVE: Whitman Boys and Girls Basketball vs. BCC
LIVE: Whitman Boys and Girls Basketball vs. BCC
LIVE: Whitman Boys Basketball vs. Landon
LIVE: Whitman Boys Basketball vs. Landon
LIVE: Girls Basketball takes on Northwood in home opener
LIVE: Girls Basketball takes on Northwood in home opener
LIVE: Boys Soccer takes on Bladensburg in state quarter finals
LIVE: Boys Soccer takes on Bladensburg in state quarter finals
More in Sports
Boys Basketball demolishes Churchill 72–45 in regional semi-finals
Boys Basketball demolishes Churchill 72–45 in regional semi-finals
Girls Basketball falls to B-CC in regional semifinals 63–55
Girls Basketball falls to B-CC in regional semifinals 63–55
Swim and Dive competes at state championships
Swim and Dive competes at state championships
Girls Basketball demolishes Quince Orchard 67–21 in regional quarterfinal
Girls Basketball demolishes Quince Orchard 67–21 in regional quarterfinal
Ice Hockey falls to Oakdale 4–0 in the state championship
Ice Hockey falls to Oakdale 4–0 in the state championship
Ice Hockey takes down Middletown Valley 5–2 to advance to state finals
Ice Hockey takes down Middletown Valley 5–2 to advance to state finals
About the Contributors
Aidan Farber
Aidan Farber, Lead Sports Editor
Grade 12 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Everything bagel with cream cheese and tomatoes
Ben Belford-Peltzman
Ben Belford-Peltzman, Pressbox Director/Sports Editor
Grade 12 Why did you join the Black and White?  I love writing and podcasting about the latest sports news in our community.
What is your favorite song of all time?
Call Me Maybe
 