The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Using TikTok to sell cookies: The Crumbl branding strategy

By Grace Miller
April 7, 2025
@crumbl via Instagram
Although some food critics have deemed Crumbl’s cookies “too sweet” or disparaged their excessive size, the store’s marketing techniques and online presence made it an excessively popular brand, especially among teenagers.

As customers swarm into the bustling store, they are immediately hit with the sweet, enticing smell of freshly baked cookies. Shoppers scan this week’s list of flavor choices, excited to try the unique cookies ranging from Frozen Hot Cocoa to Blueberry Cobbler. Since its launch in 2017, Crumbl Cookie has become the fastest-growing cookie company in the U.S., selling over a million desserts each day.

Although some food critics have deemed Crumbl’s cookies “too sweet” or disparaged their excessive size, the store’s marketing techniques and online presence made it an excessively popular brand, especially among teenagers.

Opening its first store in Utah in 2017, Crumbl Cookie has since evolved into a billion-dollar brand with over 1071 locations worldwide. As part of its branding strategy, the company posts weekly cookie lineups and behind-the-scenes footage on its TikTok page, which has amassed 9 million followers. Although the brand initially became popular through self-promotion, customers posted reviews across social media, furthering its popularity. For example, the hashtag “#crumblecookiereveiw” is featured on over 19,000 posts from thousands of different creators. In a 2021 article, Utah Business examined how these non-sponsored videos serve as free and efficient advertisements for Crumbl. 

In an interview with Utah Business, Crumbl Cookie PR Manager Ana Tibbitts explained that the company has been thrilled with the media attention that social media creators are generating through weekly reviews.

Story continues below advertisement

“The trend began organically,” Tibbits told Utah Business. “Our team was and has remained ecstatic about the content and organic traction we’ve received.”

As part of its campaigning strategy, Crumbl Cookie offers a rotating menu filled with elaborate flavors every week. This marketing technique creates a “scarcity mindset,” where individuals purchase more of the product since they see it as a limited good. 

Junior Annie Bresnick considers herself a Crumbl fan and has noticed the company’s rise in popularity. 

“It’s actually frustrating because when I visit at night now, the cookies aren’t made as well and the quality isn’t as good because the workers are so busy,” Bresnick said.

Although she has noticed a drop in quality, Bresnick is still intrigued by the shifting weekly flavors. In addition, she acknowledges the “scarcity mindset” tactic and explains how it is effective in marketing to high-school-aged students. 

“I think it’s able to keep up with us. We’re always moving, we’re always looking for the next thing,” Bresnick said. “Crumbl’s idea gets that.”

Crumbl employees have also seen a drastic increase in customers due to the TikTok fame. Walter Johnson High School alum Marcus Fahie has worked at Crumbl for over a year and has noticed the viral effects of the company’s popularity on the stores’ business. He said the customer base is often predominantly teenagers who have discovered a new cookie on social media. 

“It’s gotten to a point where a cookie will blow up, and so many more people will come in,” Fahie said. “It’s absolutely very noticeable.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Feature
The Phoenix Recovery Academy is a private school with a $13,000 yearly tuition. It has three locations: Cloverleaf, Avery Road and Plum Orchard. All the branches share three pillars of overall success: attitude, attendance and achievement.
How MCPS pioneered alternative schooling
With an increased trend for social activism, the number of nonprofits has grown at a steady rate of 1.4% annually over the past twenty years. However, numerous obstacles stand in the way of true success for these high school students, from employment to tax-exempt status.
Youth creating change: how nonprofits clash with performativity
First ladies have accomplished numerous achievements throughout history. Through their work, they have facilitated change and helped improve the lives of Americans, altering the previous stereotyped perceptions of first ladies’ capabilities.
Five most influential first ladies
The liberal bookstore became a place for open expression and free discussion, promoting conversations about sensitive topics such as politics, constitutionalism and religion.
Chinese bookstore begins new chapter in D.C.
Heroines of Maryland: Katie Ledecky
Heroines of Maryland: Katie Ledecky
As visitors walk through the exhibit, posters are lined in rows that chronologically display the history of comic books. The display encompasses a wide history of comics, from Yiddish comics of the early 20th century to the founding of comic book entities like DC and Marvel in the 1940s and eventually modern graphic novels.
Capital Jewish Museum spotlights Judaism's influence on comic book industry
More in Spotlight
When fans fixate on the traits that make each character unique, producers are incentivized to exaggerate those traits to fit fans’ expectations. As a result, characters slowly become increasingly hyperbolic and oversimplified caricatures of themselves. 
Why your favorite TV show might need to call it quits
After an offseason with record-high contracts and trades, teams across the league are hoping to compete into the playoffs this year.
B&W's 2025 MLB season predictions
After receiving my permit, it took me four months to work up the courage to drive. When my friends discussed how eager they were to get their licenses, I could never relate because of how badly I wanted to procrastinate driving in the first place. 
Driving anxiety made me a better driver
The Division of Pupil Personnel and Attendance Services (DPPAS) reviews all COSA requests, processing between 3,000 to 4,000 annually.
MCPS updates Change of School Assignment process
The semester grading system allows Whitman students to allocate focused time to their work and concentrate on different subjects at varying times. Critics should not see the semester grading system as promoting laziness. Instead, they should acknowledge its value in letting students divide their time and encouraging better mental health. 
Why Whitman's semester grading system is here to stay
Before the 2024 season, the College Football Playoff Committee expanded the playoff system and several teams changed conferences.
One year later: College Football’s 12-team successful playoff had a major flaw
About the Contributor
Grace Miller
Grace Miller, Feature Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Blueberry bagel