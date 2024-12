Girls Basketball crushes Kennedy 83–29 By Ainsley Hollis The undefeated girls’ basketball team (4–0) crushed the John F. Kennedy Cavaliers...

The Black & White’s 2024 holiday gift guide By Asha Tallapragada The holiday season can be the most wonderful— yet stressful— time of year. With such...

Defying expectations: ‘Wicked’ soars on the big screen

December 18, 2024