The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

LIVE: Boys Basketball takes on Churchill in second round of playoffs

By Kavya Rajani and Rishith Alimchandani
March 4, 2025

Tune into The Pressbox here.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Livestreams
LIVE: Ice Hockey takes on Montgomery Blair
LIVE: Ice Hockey takes on Montgomery Blair
LIVE: Whitman Boys and Girls Basketball vs. BCC
LIVE: Whitman Boys and Girls Basketball vs. BCC
LIVE: Whitman Boys Basketball vs. Landon
LIVE: Whitman Boys Basketball vs. Landon
LIVE: Girls Basketball takes on Northwood in home opener
LIVE: Girls Basketball takes on Northwood in home opener
LIVE: Boys Soccer takes on Bladensburg in state quarter finals
LIVE: Boys Soccer takes on Bladensburg in state quarter finals
LIVE: Girls Soccer takes on Montgomery Blair in state quarter finals
LIVE: Girls Soccer takes on Montgomery Blair in state quarter finals
More in Sports
Swim and Dive competes at state championships
Swim and Dive competes at state championships
Girls Basketball demolishes Quince Orchard 67–21 in regional quarterfinal
Girls Basketball demolishes Quince Orchard 67–21 in regional quarterfinal
Ice Hockey falls to Oakdale 4–0 in the state championship
Ice Hockey falls to Oakdale 4–0 in the state championship
Ice Hockey takes down Middletown Valley 5–2 to advance to state finals
Ice Hockey takes down Middletown Valley 5–2 to advance to state finals
Southern Maryland News
Coach Kenah's balancing act goes airborne
Ice Hockey shuts out Severna Park 5–0 in the state quarterfinals
Ice Hockey shuts out Severna Park 5–0 in the state quarterfinals
About the Contributors
Kavya Rajani
Kavya Rajani, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? San Francisco
Rishith Alimchandani
Rishith Alimchandani, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? New York City