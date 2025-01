Photo of the Day, 1/13: Whitman’s Career Day By Bailey Han The Student Government Association (SGA) held its third annual Career Day in the Commons,...

Whitman demonstrates improvement in Maryland’s 2024 school report card By Noah Bloom Whitman earned a five-star rating on the 2024 Maryland School Report Card for the third...

Girls Basketball surpasses Wootton 57–49 By Ainsley Hollis The girls’ basketball team (5–1) glided past the Wootton Patriots with a commanding...

Indoor Track competes in Montgomery Invitational By Olivia Pizarro The Whitman indoor track team competed at the 2025 Montgomery Invitational on Saturday,...

Our movie rating system is “F’d” up

January 14, 2025