Boys lacrosse dominates Poolesville 18–3

The boys’ lacrosse team (6–1) destroyed the Poolesville Falcons (4–2) 18–3 Wednesday night at home, extending their winning streak to three.

The Vikes’ aggression was evident from the start, as they controlled possession throughout the beginning of the game. Senior Matteo Tomita recorded his first career goal in the second quarter leading to a dominant 11–0 lead going into halftime.

The Vikes continued to dominate in the second half as juniors Drew Delano and Cole Werkman each tacked on multiple goals. To complement the Vikes’ impressive offensive display, sophomore defender Caleb Kaplan caused 4 turnovers in a lopsided win.

This was an important home win for the Vikes to carry their momentum through the middle of the season. They will look to continue their win streak on Friday when they host the Blake Bengals (6–3) at 7:15 p.m.