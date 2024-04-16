The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The power of interior design in schools

April 16, 2024

Boys lacrosse dominates Poolesville 18–3

By Kavi Varma
April 16, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ lacrosse team (6–1) destroyed the Poolesville Falcons (4–2) 18–3 Wednesday night at home, extending their winning streak to three. 

The Vikes’ aggression was evident from the start, as they controlled possession throughout the beginning of the game. Senior Matteo Tomita recorded his first career goal in the second quarter leading to a dominant 11–0 lead going into halftime.

The Vikes continued to dominate in the second half as juniors Drew Delano and Cole Werkman each tacked on multiple goals. To complement the Vikes’ impressive offensive display, sophomore defender Caleb Kaplan caused 4 turnovers in a lopsided win. 

This was an important home win for the Vikes to carry their momentum through the middle of the season. They will look to continue their win streak on Friday when they host the Blake Bengals (6–3) at 7:15 p.m. 

About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

