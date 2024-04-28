The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Baseball demolishes Northwood 11–1
Photo of the Day, 4/26: Muslim Student Association hosts presentation for genocide awareness
“Civil War”: “An American nightmare”
Whitman Reacts: Wootton High School student arrested for planning school shooting
Every song on Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” ranked
Softball narrowly defeats Blair 12–11

April 27, 2024

Photo of the Day, 4/26: Muslim Student Association hosts presentation for genocide awareness

By Dani Cotlear
April 28, 2024
Dani Cotlear
MSA Co-Presidents Naz Bolukbasi and Renia Ahmed organized and presented the event. Ahmed emphasized the importance of spreading awareness of the genocides.

On April 26, the Muslim Student Association (MSA) hosted a presentation in the media center to raise awareness of the Rohingya and Uyghur genocides. Through a slideshow, the MSA described the discrimination these groups face and the consequences of misinformation.

Since 2017, the Chinese government has imprisoned over a million Uyghur Muslims who face religious discrimination, forced labor and sterilization. Similarly, the Myanmar government has massacred and raped Rohingya Muslims, causing approximately one million to flee the country. The United Nations has designated the Rohingya refugee camp as the most persecuted camp in the world, enduring numerous attacks over the years.

“What they went through was horrific and completely devastating,” Ahmed said. “The lives of the Rohingyas and the Uyghurs are so important that we can not forget about them.”

The presentation demonstrated how these two groups are dehumanized and how important it is for people to inform themselves about current issues.

Bolukbasi also explained the importance of awareness, highlighting the detrimental effects of ignorance surrounding the topic, which she said remains poorly misunderstood.

“When denial is part of a genocide, it can be so easy for these horrific events to be lost in history,” Bolukasi said. “The Rohingyas are one of the most persecuted groups in the world, but they are barely talked about.”

The presentation concluded with a call for action, urging individuals to stay informed, raise awareness, donate if possible and engage in lobbying efforts. Both MSA Co-Presidents also expressed their aspirations to expand such initiatives in the future.

“We hope that people will work to stand up to what is happening and that change will be made,” Bolukbasi said.

 
