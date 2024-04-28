Photo of the Day, 4/26: Muslim Student Association hosts presentation for genocide awareness

On April 26, the Muslim Student Association (MSA) hosted a presentation in the media center to raise awareness of the Rohingya and Uyghur genocides. Through a slideshow, the MSA described the discrimination these groups face and the consequences of misinformation.

Since 2017, the Chinese government has imprisoned over a million Uyghur Muslims who face religious discrimination, forced labor and sterilization. Similarly, the Myanmar government has massacred and raped Rohingya Muslims, causing approximately one million to flee the country. The United Nations has designated the Rohingya refugee camp as the most persecuted camp in the world, enduring numerous attacks over the years.

MSA Co-Presidents Naz Bolukbasi and Renia Ahmed organized and presented the event. Ahmed emphasized the importance of spreading awareness of the genocides.

“What they went through was horrific and completely devastating,” Ahmed said. “The lives of the Rohingyas and the Uyghurs are so important that we can not forget about them.”

Story continues below advertisement

The presentation demonstrated how these two groups are dehumanized and how important it is for people to inform themselves about current issues.

Bolukbasi also explained the importance of awareness, highlighting the detrimental effects of ignorance surrounding the topic, which she said remains poorly misunderstood.

“When denial is part of a genocide, it can be so easy for these horrific events to be lost in history,” Bolukasi said. “The Rohingyas are one of the most persecuted groups in the world, but they are barely talked about.”

The presentation concluded with a call for action, urging individuals to stay informed, raise awareness, donate if possible and engage in lobbying efforts. Both MSA Co-Presidents also expressed their aspirations to expand such initiatives in the future.

“We hope that people will work to stand up to what is happening and that change will be made,” Bolukbasi said.